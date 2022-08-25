Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million fortune isn’t enough to buy him any car, he wants 8 inches of space between seats

Shaquille O’Neal reveals exactly what he needs in a car, and it’s not what you might think

Shaquille O’Neal is evidently a millionaire, and could just be a billionaire very soon. But we doubt that comes as much of a surprise to you.

This is the same man that decided to buy a 70-foot mechanical dinosaur that can move around, and drink water out of his lake…. before excreting it right back.

All-in-all, Shaq knows how to spend his money, even if it’s in a way that makes sure a person who is 7’1” person can be comfortable in a car that was designed for more average-sized humans.

Recently the man was asked to speak about his car modifying habits during an interview. And well, let’s just say, they’re extensive, to say the least.

Also Read: Nike earns $5 billion per year thanks to Michael Jordan, but $200 million worth rapper feels MJ was robbed

Shaquille O’Neal has some very specific adjustments in mind for every car he buys

When it comes to expenses, we’re sure Shaquille O’Neal has quite a few. However, especially when this man buys a car, there are some serious expenses to be worked out.

What do we mean here, you ask? Just take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Global basketball GIANT @SHAQ tells us what he looks for in a car due to his HUGE size!!! 🚗 #ShaquilleONeal #Shaq #KJShow pic.twitter.com/7vw0mrGqXv — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) August 23, 2022

Yikes.

Buying a car in and on itself is a big deal. But actually having to put in drastic modifications puts in some costs that we can’t even believe having.

All we can say is thank god Shaq is worth $400 million. Because if not, driving a car would probably seem like a chore at best for the Lakers legend.

Also Read: 6’2″ Stephen Curry describes his go-to Gas Station snack, elaborates on how the same is no joke to him