Basketball

$600 million rich Kobe Bryant always reserved seats for a ‘special friend’ on all his fancy dinners

$600 million rich Kobe Bryant always reserved seats for a ‘special friend’ on all his fancy dinners
Adit Pujari

Previous Article
Red Bull agrees undisclosed fee to release $5 Million a year earning Pierre Gasly
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$600 million rich Kobe Bryant always reserved seats for a ‘special friend’ on all his fancy dinners
$600 million rich Kobe Bryant always reserved seats for a ‘special friend’ on all his fancy dinners

Late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had an eccentric way of treating his alter…