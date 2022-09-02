Basketball

“First Kobe Bryant, now Michael Jordan?”: Chris Broussard questions $20M worth NBA vet’s credibility for doubting greatness of the GOATs

“First Kobe Bryant, now Michael Jordan?”: Chris Broussard questions $20M worth NBA vet’s credibility for doubting greatness of the GOATs
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"Safe to say it was a world class performance": Mahela Jayawardene validates Sri Lanka's performance vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2022
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“First Kobe Bryant, now Michael Jordan?”: Chris Broussard questions $20M worth NBA vet’s credibility for doubting greatness of the GOATs
“First Kobe Bryant, now Michael Jordan?”: Chris Broussard questions $20M worth NBA vet’s credibility for doubting greatness of the GOATs

Saying Michael Jordan is going to struggle in the current era and Kobe Bryant isn’t…