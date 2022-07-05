“Black Jesus just tipped you $500”: $193 million worth Ja Morant channels his inner Michael Jordan and leaves a massive tip for an unsuspecting waitress

Ja Morant calls himself ‘Black Jesus’ and leaves a $500 tip for a waitress who didn’t recognize him while at a restaurant.

Ja Morant proved his worth to the Memphis Grizzlies from the get-go. Drafting him 2nd overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Memphis got much more than they asked for as Morant has shown up big-time on the biggest stage in merely his 3 years in the league.

The Grizzlies have slowly moved their way up the ladder these past 3 years. They lost the play-in game to the Blazers in 2020 with Ja scoring 35 points. The next season, they would beat the Warriors to make the 8th seed and lose in 5 to the Jazz in the first round but not without Morant scoring 47 points in a Game 1 victory.

Also read: “Roleys for the whole gang”: Ja Morant hilariously promises to buy $15,000 watches for teammates after signing a five-year, $193 million max extension

And of course, this past 2022 Playoffs saw them advance to the second round and take the eventual champs to 6 games with Ja Morant unfortunately sidelined.

All these victories combined have led to the Murray State alum snagging a 5 year/ $193 million rookie extension that could be worth $231 million.

Ja Morant leaves a $500 tip for a waitress.

Ja Morant has been living life to the fullest ever since signing his rookie max extension with the Memphis Grizzlies. While at a restaurant when out and about with his friends, he would go on to tip a waitress a whopping $500. When asked by her who he was, he responded by saying, ‘Black Jesus’.

If you’re a Grizzlies fan and don’t follow Ja Morant’s videographer @shotbynie you’re missing out. The YouTube channel he runs is excellent. I’ll share a link below to subscribe. Here’s a clip from the recent vid of Ja tipping a waitress $500. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/33GI81k4oI — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) July 5, 2022

Also read: “Ja Morant has to win something before the Warriors care!”: Klay Thompson’s father Mychal Thompson adds to need as sparks fly between Grizzlies and Warriors

The reaction from her was quite wholesome as it’s clear this act of kindness meant quite a bit to her. The moment also goes to show just how popular Ja has become in a short span of time. The fact that he didn’t know anything about basketball but managed to remember something about him is quite remarkable.

Comparing himself to ‘Black Jesus’ aka Michael Jordan while tipping may not have been the best move as MJ is notorious for being frugal with his money, most famously tipping merely $5 after a long night out in Las Vegas with Wayne Gretzky.