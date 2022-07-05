Basketball

“Black Jesus just tipped you $500”: $193 million worth Ja Morant channels his inner Michael Jordan and leaves a massive tip for an unsuspecting waitress

“Black Jesus just tipped you $500”: $193 million worth Ja Morant channels his inner Michael Jordan and leaves a massive tip for an unsuspecting waitress
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"I’ve called him out a few times, he hasn’t reciprocated" - Former two-time WWE Champion wants a match against John Cena
Next Article
Joe Root Test average by year: Joe Root Test centuries full list
NBA Latest Post
“Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry is your daddy”: Fans hilariously remind the Celtics’ star of the nightmares the GSW MVP gave Boston during the 2022 NBA Finals
“Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry is your daddy”: Fans hilariously remind the Celtics’ star of the nightmares the GSW MVP gave Boston during the 2022 NBA Finals

It’s been 3 weeks since Stephen Curry defeated the Celtics to win the 2022 NBA…