6’1″ Dennis Schroder approaches LeBron James for potential team-up, forced to eat humble pie after rejecting $84 million Lakers deal in 2021

Dennis Schroder shoots his shot at ex-Lakers teammate LeBron James as he finds his NBA future bleak at best

Does anybody even remember Dennis Schroder anymore?

Back during the 2020-21 NBA season, this man was a decent player for the Lakers. He was above-average on defense, could be a shot-creator when needed, and he could make some plays for other too. Not bad for a role-player, by any stretch of the imagination.

Problem is, Schroder believed he was a star. So, when he was offered an $84 million extension by the Lakers in 2021, he turned it down. And well, the next best offer was a $5 million deal from the Celtics.

Since taking up that offer, Schroder found himself bouncing around a bit, last playing for the Rockets, arguably the worst team in the NBA, right now. And now, here during the 2022 NBA offseason, he finds himself as an unrestricted free agent… that no teams have shown real interest in.

What next? Well, it appears that Dennis has to drum something up on his own. And who better to do business with, than former Lakers teammate, LeBron James?

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Dennis Schroder approaches LeBron James on Instagram for yet another potential team-up ahead of next season

And this wasn’t something that happened in private or anything. This happened in broad daylight, for the whole NBA community to see.

But, instead of just droning on about what happened next in our own words, how about we just show you? Take a gander at the picture in the tweet below.

The comments section of Dennis Schroder’s IG post this morning… pic.twitter.com/OPkMV82ec5 — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) July 19, 2022

Just for context here, this is the same man that almost seemed flabbergasted that the Lakers ‘only’ offered him an $84 million extension in 2021. The taste of some good ol’ humble pie is never a sweet one.

As for LeBron James, will he accept this? Will he have him on the Lakers again?

Given the kind of role players they need, there surely is more than just a small chance. And given the price Schroder can likely be acquired for during this free agency, we think it’ll be a really good piece of business.

Watch this space.

