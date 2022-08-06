6ft10′ Kendrick Perkins dishes out his list of top 5 NBA players under 25

Celtics champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins shares his list of top 5 NBA players under 25.

It’s safe to say that the league is in good hands, with the host of young talent making waves. The current crop of players is well prepared and equipped. The level of competition has reached another level, prompting all aspirants to do their homework before going pro.

With players like LeBron James defying all norms of aging and sports science achieving new heights, the longevity of players in most sports has increased. While superstars like King James and Stephen Curry continue to rule the roost, contenders are emerging to capture their throne.

During a recent episode of NBA Today on ESPN, former player turned analyst, Kendrick Perkins, revealed his list of top 5 players under 25. Though there can be doubts over the rankings, Big Perk did an impressive job, with his list including most of the popular choices.

Before beginning to dish out names from his list, the former 6″10′ center stated that his list didn’t have any big men and looked more guard dominant.

Kendrick Perkins reveals his top 5 NBA players under the age of 25.

Without wasting too much time, Perkins divulged the following list of players.

Luka Doncic Ja Morant Trae Young Jayson Tatum Anthony Edwards

It’s tough to argue the Big Perkin’s list, but there could be questions regarding the respective rankings. Jayson Tatum at no.4 raises several eyebrows, with him coming off a breakthrough year. The Celtics forward was the ECF MVP and made the All-NBA First Team.

There is no denying him underperforming in the Finals. However, Tatum and co had an incredible run this postseason. The Cs shocked everyone, sweeping Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the first round, this was followed by eliminating defending champions Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, capping it with the first-seed Miami Heat in the ECF.

Nonetheless, the list should not have many haters, given there can hardly be an argument against Luka Magic being no.1 and those following suit. Other names that could make the list in the future include LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson.

