Basketball

“Losing Yourself In The Team”: Kendrick Perkins applauds James Harden’s $15M pay cut gesture

"Losing Yourself In The Team": Kendrick Perkins applauds James Harden's $15M pay cut gesture
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrille Union spent $10-20,000/night on strip clubs without Heat legend’s knowledge
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Losing Yourself In The Team": Kendrick Perkins applauds James Harden's $15M pay cut gesture
“Losing Yourself In The Team”: Kendrick Perkins applauds James Harden’s $15M pay cut gesture

Former teammate and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins commends James Harden for his team-first approach as…