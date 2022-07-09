“Losing Yourself In The Team”: Kendrick Perkins applauds James Harden’s $15M pay cut gesture

Former teammate and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins commends James Harden for his team-first approach as the former MVP takes a $15M pay cut.

Not the scoring beast he once was in Houston, James Harden can still average a double-double. Things have not been the same for The Beard since the 2020 Orlando Bubble. Post forcing himself out of the Rockets, Harden would join forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

While he had a great start with the Nets, a nagging hamstring injury would derail Harden, especially come playoff time. One and a half-season and the three-time scoring champion wanted out again. Reports suggested Harden grew frustrated with Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy.

In urgency to win a championship, a 32-year-old Harden wanted out, yet again, with close friend and Sixers President Daryl Morey saving him from the disarray in the Nets. Both Harden and Morey developed a close bond during their time in Houston, where the latter was the GM.

While Harden jumped one city to another, his performance on the hardwood took a beating. The Sixers point guard didn’t look a shade of the scoring machine he once was with the playoffs ghost continuing to haunt him. Meanwhile, there was a growing notion of not offering Harden the max deal.

Kendrick Perkins has high praise for James Harden as he takes a $15M pay cut.

Amid trade analysts, NBA pundits, and fans terming it suicidal to offer Harden the max, the Sixers guard decided to opt-out of his $47M player option. Not adopting a myopic approach, the ten-time All-Star took a pay cut amounting to $15M for Morey and co to build a championship roster.

Everyone around Harden has understood the focus on his workout regimen this offseason and a championship goal for 2022-23. His close relationships with those around the organization, including Michael Rubin and Daryl Morey, played a major role in trust between the two sides. https://t.co/q1eDY9xrDy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2022

The Beard’s gesture has earned him admiration from various sections for not letting his pride come in the way and adopting a holistic view. It’s not many times we hear of players taking a pay cut, especially in the range Harden agreed to. Recently, former teammate and analyst Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter, giving his flowers to the Sixers guard.

James Harden taking a pay cut shows me what he’s all about. The true definition of “Losing Yourself In The Team” Carry the hell on… #Respect — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 8, 2022

According to the latest reports, The Beard has agreed to a two-year $68M contract. At a time when players like Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving are exercising their exorbitant player options despite not having the same results on the hardwood, Harden’s decision sets a good example.

