Basketball

6’10 Kevin Durant lashes out at ‘cheese butt’ heckle, almost starts a brawl over it

6'10 Kevin Durant lashes out at 'cheese butt' heckle, almost starts a brawl over it
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Wonder what purpose does this 1000 day stat serve": Shikha Pandey rubbishes Virat Kohli's so-called 1000 days since last international century stat
Next Article
Fernando Alonso forgot 20 years of his life after a 200 km/h crash in Pre-season testing
NBA Latest Post
6'2" Stephen Curry receives heaps of praise from $400 million man Shaquille O'Neal
6’2″ Stephen Curry receives heaps of praise from $400 million man Shaquille O’Neal

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal calls Stephen Curry the best player in the world, backs Warriors…