6’10” Serge Ibaka: 2X block champ, NBA champ… and a skincare guru

Serge Ibaka might be a tough 6-foot-10 beast, however, the Milwaukee Bucks big man also cares about the glow in his skin.

Serge Ibaka is one of the toughest players in the NBA. Standing at 6-foot-10, weighing a whopping 235 pounds, “Air Congo” is able to assert his dominance on both sides of the paint.

The Milwaukee Bucks center has had a pretty respectable 13-year-career so far. The Congolese has won 2 block championships (3.7 BPG in 2011-12 & 3 BPG in 2012-2013), been selected to 3 All-Defensive First Teams (2012-2014), and played a huge role in helping Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors win the championship in 2019.

Not many know about this but Ibaka is much more than a professional athlete. Serge is a chef, who refers to himself as Mafuzzy Chef on his YouTube channel “How Hungry Are You?”, known for his bold fashion sense, socialist… and apparently even is a skincare guru.

Also Read: LeBron James set to earn $438 million more than Michael Jordan in his career with latest Lakers move

NBA Twitter reacts as Serge Ibaka shares his skincare routine

Yes, you read that absolutely correct. The 32-year-old has several skincare routine videos on his social media.

In these videos, Serge has recorded himself doing rather absurd things – “toiler paper mask”, “avocado skin mask”, and even “massaging the face with lemon”.

Here, have a look at these videos.

Part 3 of skincare routines you didn’t know you needed… Ps: punch your face responsibly #art #skincare pic.twitter.com/srup5ksP4J — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) August 3, 2022

Part 2 of my night time skincare routines you didn’t know you needed… Use this information responsibly and make sure to consult your trusted dermatologist #art #skincare pic.twitter.com/hs1cEghmtn — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) July 25, 2022

As soon as these videos were posted on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Serge, idk if I wanna put that many avocado skins with bands around my face, but I’ll listen to you cause your face be CLEAR — ash “Kolten Wong SZN” Money (@RodgersPackMVP) July 25, 2022

Serge Ibaka is the skincare guru I didn’t know I needed. https://t.co/qopxy9pZkG — Ben Carlos (@BenJCarlos) July 25, 2022

Keep it up cause it’s definitely working — Steffy M (@ZiscaSM) July 26, 2022

Serge is cute ngl — PeakingK (@KPeaking) July 25, 2022

I’m obsessed with these skincare routine videos — Fashionriah (@defclubmix) July 26, 2022

Keep it up, Serge! That skin really is glowing!

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal was brought down from $28 million, to just $18 million for his massive Florida mansion