LeBron James set to earn $438 million more than Michael Jordan in his career with latest Lakers move

Massive news about Lakers star LeBron James’s contract is made public by NBA Twitter

LeBron James has come a long way, hasn’t he?

Of course, as a player, he has grown significantly. But, that isn’t what we quite mean here.

No, we mean financially, and we feel like that really isn’t talked about enough. This man, who had been raised by a single mom, and only had just enough to eat, and have a shelter over his head, was suddenly given millions of dollars to play with.

At the time, given how little he had been given by life, it would have been easy for him to spiral out of control. However, he kept his head, and now has a net worth of $1 billion.

While it may not be the largest part of it, certainly a contributing factor at least, are his NBA earnings, where the man gets paid the big bucks. But hey, when you’re the greatest player of all time, teams will throw themselves over each other to give that to you. And apparently, that is just a teensy little step away from showing itself in the most mind-blowing way possible.

What do we mean? Well, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: 7-foot Shaquille O’Neal offered a shocking $10,000 to a teammate to fight Kobe Bryant

LeBron James is set to have the most career earnings of anyone who has played in the NBA ever if he signs another contract

LeBron James will be an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason when he will be a whopping 39 years old. And yet, there isn’t any doubt that not only will the man play on, but he will continue to receive the big bucks.

This surety of him continuing in the NBA come 2023, and potentially beyond, is a teensy little detail this is massively important to the reason we’re here today.

Take a gander at the tweet below.

If LeBron James signs a new contract, his career earnings would bump to $532M which is the most ever for any NBA player. (via @BobbyMarks42, https://t.co/kdrPmKXns3) pic.twitter.com/0rjhOZIt9E — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 3, 2022

For context here, Michael Jordan earned $94 million overall during his career in the NBA, though it needs to be inflation-adjusted. But then again, we doubt it’d come up to that sum right there, even after that process.

So, more than anything else, congratulations, LeBron James!

Go get your bag.

Also Read: Under Armour is risking $14 billion by not promoting 4x NBA champ Stephen Curry