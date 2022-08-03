Shaquille O’Neal was brought down from $28 million, to just $18 million for his massive Florida mansion

Shaquille O’Neal listed his home in May 2018 for $28 million, then reduced the price several times before selling it for $11 million in 2021.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Florida home had more listings (five) than NBA championships (four), but the big man finally sold his Florida mansion.

The Shaq-sized estate, at 31,000 square feet, overlooks Lake Butler in the gated golf community of Isleworth. The property is located outside Orlando, and the amenity list rivals any in the country.

Shaq’s Florida house is for sale for $28 million. I remember seeing it on MTV Cribs wishing I could live there (mainly for the basketball court) pic.twitter.com/rqRf2V4yBT — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) May 18, 2018

A 6,000-square-foot Miami Heat-themed basketball court, a 17-car showroom, cigar room, wine cellar, custom theatre, safe room, recording studio, hieroglyphic-adorned aquarium, and a 95-foot-long swimming pool dubbed “Shaq-apulco” are among the amenities.

The Shaq allusions don’t end there. A Superman logo adorns the mirrored walls of the auto showroom. A massive mural in the living room depicts the former MVP driving a semi-truck.

There are 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a grand foyer with dual mahogany staircases, tray ceilings, and marble floors, among other features. According to public records, he paid $3.95 million for the property in 1993.

Also, read – “If Kyrie Irving was 6ft 6”: Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy compares Nets guard to Kobe Bryant

Shaq finally sells his Florida mansion for $11 million

Shaq finally found a buyer for his customized mega-mansion for $11 million. This represents a roughly 60% discount from his original asking price of $28 million.

O’Neal first listed the home in Florida’s Isleworth community for $28 million in May 2018. In December 2018, he reduced the price to $22 million, and again in September 2020, to $19.5 million.

After a deal fell through earlier the house was renovated and put back on the market. After renovation, the house was listed at $16.5 million, according to PEOPLE. It was then relisted with a new agent and brokerage, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Benjamin Hillman.

The massive transaction concludes a three-year saga in which he used five different agents to try to sell the property.

“I was lucky number five,” said Benjamin Hillman of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, who eventually closed the deal. “Shaq trusted me to find him a buyer, and I assured him that I was the right person for the job.”

The buyer was represented by Rob Rahter of Stockworth Realty Group.

Because of the modifications made to the mansion, moving it proved difficult. The former LA Lakers legends struggled to sell the house and had to settle for a lower price than it was worth.

Also, read – Shaquille O’Neal made his $400 million fortune and legendary NBA career by eating alive elite defenders like Dikembe Mutombo for breakfast