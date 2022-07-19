6’11 Giannis Antetokounmpo cleaned courts, got laughed at by reporters, and then won 2 MVPs

Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the many NBA players with an inspiring rags-to-riches story.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players the league has ever seen. Rightfully nicknamed “The Greek Freak”, the Bucks forward is a tough force to reckon with on both sides of the paint. Being a two-way superstar, Giannis is well-equipped with all the abilities to be a pest on the defensive end and score points at will, offensively.

Almost a decade into being an NBA pro, Giannis has already put up an incredible Hall-Of-Fame type resume. Over a span of 9 years, the 6-foot-11 has made 6 All-Star appearances, 6 All-NBA selections, 5 All-Defensive selections, won the 2017 MIP, 2 MVPs, a DPOY, and 1 NBA championship along with the Finals MVP.

Giannis was drafted 9 years ago today. He already has an all time resume: — NBA champ

— FMVP

— 2x MVP

— 6x All-NBA

— 5x All-Defensive

— DPOY

— MIP He’s only 27. pic.twitter.com/3rJMcZDT7o — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 27, 2022

However, in order to see the success he has been witnessing today, Giannis has come a long, long way.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo is 5-0 against Kevin Durant and has 27.3 ppg compared to 26.7 ppg! It’s Time to give him his flowers

Giannis Antetokounmpo went from cleaning the courts in Greece to winning 2 MVPs

Long before Giannis Antetokounmpo was a superstar in the world’s best basketball league, he would often visit his elder brother’s (Thanansis Antetokounmpo) games in Greece and would be asked to clean the floors.

As seen in the clip below, Giannis was cleaning floors of the gym a few years before getting drafted.

Even once he made it to the league, reporters laughed at him when he spoke about his aspirations of being the association’s Most Valuable Player.

Once upon a time, Giannis said that he wanted to be the MVP and all of the reporters laughed at him pic.twitter.com/w1M1hZZGey — Justin Wills (@itsjwills) April 2, 2022

Giannis is only still only 27 years of age and is already the face of the league.

Goes without saying, as Antetokounmpo is yet to reach his peak, he will only be adding to the long list of achievements. And once all is said and done, the Greek-Nigerian prodigy will go down as one of the greatest to do it in his position.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo is taking no prisoners, sharing a diss track on LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker on Instagram