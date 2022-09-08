6’11” Nikola Jokic dazzles with an accidental highlight reel defensive play in Eurobasket

Nikola Jokic isn’t known as the most lockdown defender in the league, but during the Eurobasket, he showed off some impressive hands.

The back to back MVP winners is one of the most versatile players in the league. He’s a 6’11” center, but he plays like a guard, forward, and center all in one.

He has the passing skills of a guard, and he has a jumpshot that some forwards can’t match. Jokic is a player who can score from all areas of the court.

He’s a triple double threat on any given night, and he plays decent defense too. All told, there’s a reason the Joker has won the league MVP in back to back years.

Denver hasn’t been one of the top tier teams recently, but with Jamal Murray finally coming back, there’s a chance this is the year they could make a run.

Nah these highlights of Nikola Jokic MVP season too fire 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/F99jJOQkrF pic.twitter.com/mT7TfLyRKg — ren/renaldo (@iwant2gohomebro) July 7, 2022

Nikola Jokic has an insane highlight

Nikola Jokic plays for Serbia, and during the Eurobasket he put on a show. Serbia is undefeated at 5-0 following a 96-69 blasting of Poland.

The win secured first place for Serbia in group D. Jokic finished the game with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist on 7 of 8 shooting.

Serbia advances to the Round of 16 where they’ll face off against Italy. Jokic dominates in international competition just as much as he does in the NBA, and he also showed off with an impressive defensive play.

Nikola Jokic with the backhanded deflection for the steal 👀 (via @EuroBasket)pic.twitter.com/xBSkeOXEn7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 8, 2022

Sure, it was more of an accidental play, and it didn’t mean much, but the highlight was still pretty impressive and entertaining to watch.

Jokic and Serbia have a lot of work to do to reach higher levels in international competition, but they’re trending upwards. Behind Jokic’s play, they can be dangerous on any given night.

