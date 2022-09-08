LeBron James’ tricks to trade $47 million star Russell Westbrook have crashed and burned, Brian Windhorst uncovers

The Russell Westbrook – Los Angeles marriage was destined for doom.

Brodie‘s fit alongside all-stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis was a question mark from day one. However, the stature of the three stars was reason enough for hope in La La Land.

Unfortunately, things did not work out for the star trio. All three endured disappointing campaigns marred by injury and team issues and could not even take the Lakers to the Playoffs.

With LeBron not getting any younger, the championship window at LA is looking very thin right now. In an attempt to change that, the Lakers had sounded off interest in moving Westbrook.

Such a trade involving Russ’ $47 million contract would have cost the Lakers a couple of picks. Regardless, the Lakers were willing to take a punt to capitalize on their LeBron window of contention.

Names like Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield, and even Bradley Beal have been thrown in discussions in LA forums. As of today, Russ remains a Laker and looks likely to be a part of the Laker roster heading into the 2022-23 season.

With the trade deadline still open, the Lakers could still move Westbrook. But a reliable source claims that the Lakers are done trying to ship Brodie.

Who reported the lack of a trade possibility involving Russell Westbrook?

Reliable NBA source and now meme lord Brian Windhorst was the source of a public declaration of ceasefire. Windy reported that based on his conversations with executives, he believes a trade is off the table.

With Darvin Ham at the helm and a new supporting cast, the Lakers would be hoping for a major turnaround to enter the season. With so much change already, maybe the management decided to cool on attempts to get Russ out of LA.

Defensive issues and spacing issues still persist with the Lakers, The purple and gold management must regret making moves including valuable role players like Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball.

With stardust and star egos dominating Hollywood right now, LA needs to straighten itself out and soon.

Will Westbrook accept a decline to a sixth-man role? Are the three egos going to make a compromise that raises another banner in LA?

