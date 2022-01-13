“$62 million to play 17 games?? That’s GOAT sh*t right there”: Gilbert Arenas recalls getting himself the bag from Orlando Magic despite playing only a handful number of times for the franchise

Gilbert Arenas’ NBA story is one of its kind, from being a top point guard to getting waived by Orlando Magic, but not before getting paid tens of millions.

Achieving what you wish for since your childhood is a tricky thing. Ask the athletes who make it to the top of the food chain at a young age. Be it any sport, there are certain things young players want to do as soon as they get their first Pro deal.

Gilbert Arenas was drafted 31st overall by the Golden State Warriors in 2001. At the time, he signed a contract for $845,000. But he spent most of his money as soon as he got it, which led to financial trouble rapidly.

Every basketball player, while growing up, has an idol. They try to follow everything their idols do on the court until they themselves are in the NBA. Once they make it to the league, they try to emulate the lifestyle of their idols as well. Which is where it gets tricky.

Arenas idolized Gary Payton, who was a veteran in the league when “Agent 0” came in. The Warriors point guard would’ve forgotten the fact that “the Glove” acquired the wealth over the course of 10 years he played in the league before Arenas came into the league.

Gilbert purchased an Escalade that had five TVs in it, four 12-inch speakers, and also had the suede on the top, suede roof. He also had the big chain just like everybody else in the league, he basically spent all of his money. The Wizards all-star made up for his rookie mistake in years to come and learned how to use money. He even made more than $60 million once, to play just 17 games.

Gilbert Arenas calls himself GOAT

Arenas was a star in the league for around 10 years when he got traded to the Orlando Magic midway through the season, following his “gun in the locker room” incident. After playing 50 odd games and having a $62 million contract, he got waived by the Magic. So, he got the money upfront because they waived him.

Thus, Arenas earned about $62 million for playing only 17 games in the 2011-12 season. When asked how he felt about this monetary win, Arenas hilariously responded by calling himself the GOAT.

The 3-time All-Star retired at the end of the 2011-12 season, as he was playing only a back-up role to Mike Conley in Memphis. After a small stint in China, Arenas decided to hang up his shoes for good.