Basketball

“$62 million to play 17 games?? That’s GOAT sh*t right there”: Gilbert Arenas recalls getting himself the bag from Orlando Magic despite playing only a handful number of times for the franchise

Gilbert Arenas recalls getting himself the bag from Orlando Magic despite playing only a handful of times for the franchise
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly!”: Sixers fans clamor at the DPOY candidate’s agent to trade him away from the team amidst new developments
Next Article
"So you got me, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, and Shaquille O'Neal, we gonna spread it out": Seth Curry names his dream team
NBA Latest Post
"So you got me, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, and Shaquille O'Neal, we gonna spread it out": Seth Curry names his dream team
“So you got me, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Tracy McGrady, and Shaquille O’Neal, we gonna spread it out”: Seth Curry names his dream team

During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Sixers guard Seth Curry names three…