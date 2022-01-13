“Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly!”: Sixers fans clamor at the DPOY candidate’s agent to trade him away from the team amidst new developments

Sixers fans yell out to Rich Paul during the Sixers-Hornets game to help him find a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Ben Simmons situation seems to have not progressed one bit ever since it became clear that the DPOY candidate was not looking to return to the team. His outing against the Atlanta Hawks in last year’s Playoffs sealed the deal for how he was going to be perceived by Sixers and NBA fans alike, and Simmons isn’t having it.

Ben Simmons has not played a single game this 2021-22 NBA season and will continue to sit out game for the Philadelphia 76ers, racking up fines well over $10 million on the season. The initial reluctance to trade for Ben during the offseason and early on in the season was due to Daryl Morey’s hefty asking price on him.

It was hypothesized however that, as the season progressed, the 76ers would simmer down and take what they can get as long they get an equal exchange of assets.

Seems as though this isn’t the case and Sixers fans are fed up with a valuable asset like Simmons collecting dust as Joel Embiid continues to thrive in his prime.

Sixers fans ask Rich Paul to trade Ben Simmons.

Ben Simmons is represented by KlutchSports’s Rich Paul and so when he showed up to the Sixers-Hornets game today, fans yelled out to him, “Yo Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly!”

Fan near Rich Paul at the game just yelled at him during a break in the action just now: “Yo Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 13, 2022

Of course, Paul doesn’t possess the power to carry forward with a trade as that depends solely on the Philadelphia 76ers organization. According to reports from Woj, not only has the Sixers asking price stayed stagnant, it has actually gotten a bit higher, according to a few teams.

It’s obvious that even the most die-hard Ben Simmons fans aren’t pleased with the predicament that their team has been placed in. They have an injury prone yet, championship caliber first option in Embiid and his best years are being thrown away due to the fact that he doesn’t have a legitimate second star on his squad.