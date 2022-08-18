Stephen Curry earns a whopping $155,100 with just a single click on Instagram

Stephen Curry is one of the NBA’s most popular stars, and his Instagram followers net him big profits on the side.

Curry is a four time champion and one time Finals MVP, finally capturing the elusive award this year after running the Celtics out of the Finals. Curry’s play this year showed the Warriors’ dynasty is still alive, and that’s dangerous for the league.

The greatest shooter of all time celebrated several highs this year. Other than his Finals run, he hit the three pointer to take over Ray Allen as the all-time leader in three pointers made.

Curry’s legacy was already bordering on top-10 all time, but with the way the year ended, he may have just put himself up into the 10 best players of all time list.

There’s always been a debate over Curry and Magic Johnson for the greatest point guard of all time title, and right now Curry is making every move possible to close the gap between himself and the Lakers legend.

After debuting the "Night Night" move in the 1st Round of the Playoffs, nothing topped sealing the Finals with his new signature celebration in Boston.

Stephen Curry makes a lot of money from his Instagram account

Curry’s one of the best personalities in the NBA. He’s a great father and a charming person. All that has led to massive following on Instagram.

He has 45.6 million followers, and his massive brand has netted him a ton of sponsorship deals. Part of these sponsorships include posting advertisements or promotions for the brands.

Like most other athletes, Curry isn’t relying on his NBA contracts for all his money. He signed a four-year, $215 million extension with Golden State last offseason, becoming the first NBA player to sign two $200 million plus extensions after signing another one in 2017.

Curry makes a massive amount from his Instagram posts as well. For every sponsored post he makes, Curry nets $155,100 in his bank account.

