6’2 Tony Parker left with an injured eye when he got in the middle of Chris Brown and Drake’s feud over Rihanna

Tony Parker was a superb basketballer. He is no stranger to controversy though, once being caught in a fight between Drake and Chris Brown!

The San Antonio Spurs had one of the great dynasties of the 2000s. Alongside the Lakers, the Heat, and the Pistons, the Spurs were a force to be reckoned with.

The source of their success came down to two factors. A brilliant coach in Greg Popovich, and the front office’s ability to build through the draft.

San Antonio welcomed many a great player with its draft picks. This included the likes of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and perhaps the greatest French player in basketball history, Tony Parker. The Spurs point guard for 17 seasons, and a legendary figure at that.

As a point guard, Tony led the Spurs to four NBA titles. However, despite being a leader on the court, he was no stranger to off-the-court drama.

Tony Parker injured his eye after getting in the middle of a feud between Drake and Chris Brown

In 2012, two of the music industry’s most popular stars were feuding. Rapper Drake was in the middle of a heated fight with R&B star Chris Brown.

The two men were fighting over the affections of another musical star, Rihanna. Sadly, their numerous spats tended to spill out and affect others in their surroundings.

This was the case when Spurs legend Tony Parker left a brawl between the two men with an injured eye. A result of being at the wrong place, at the wrong time!

It must have been a wild night for all those involved. Luckily, the injury wasn’t too severe and was capable of playing and leading France at the 2012 Olympics.

