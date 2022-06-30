“From Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Kawhi Leonard to this?”: Skip Bayless questions Spurs front office post Dejounte Murray trade

Veteran NBA analyst and avid Spurs fan Skip Bayless expresses his sorrow as the San Antonio team trades Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks.

The San Antonio Spurs ask fans to exercise patience as they trade Dejounte Murray for Danilo Gallinari, three 1st-round draft picks, and a draft swap. The Spurs organization anticipates an extensive rebuilding process as veteran coach Gregg Popovich returns to coaching next season.

One of the most iconic dynasties in NBA history, the Spurs have undergone a series of changes since Tim Duncan retired in 2016. Surprisingly, the likes of Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan wanted out of the organization during their stint with the franchise and found instant success post their exit.

Spurs since Tim Duncan retired in 2016: ▪️ Traded Kawhi Leonard

▪️ Manu Ginobili retired

▪️ Lost Tony Parker in free agency

▪️ Cut LaMarcus Aldridge

▪️ Traded DeMar DeRozan

▪️ Traded Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/RgNm3gn7jj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2022

It’s been 3-years since the Spurs made the playoffs. Though they came close this year with the play-in tournament, they couldn’t get past the Pelicans. Nonetheless, the Texas team had some positive takeaways from the season, including Coach Pop surpassing Don Nelson as the all-time winningest head coach in the NBA and Dejounte Murray making his first All-Star appearance.

Also read: “Steph Curry with 169 and Dejounte Murray with 138, and yet no ALL-Defensive team selection!”: The Warriors superstar and the Spurs stalwart are the only two guards who led in steals and yet got left out

Despite having a career year, the Spurs have decided to trade Murray, drawing strong reactions. Recently, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless addressed the Murray trade on Twitter.

Skip Bayless isn’t happy with the Spurs front office’s decision-making.

It’s a sad day for Spurs fans, who had an upcoming star player in Murray traded, coming off a great year, finishing off as the runner-up to Ja Morant in the MIP award. The 25-year-old averaged 21.1 PPG, 9.2 APG, 8.3 RPG, and 2.0 SPG in the 2021-22 season.

Once boasting a star-studded lineup of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs roaster is undergoing a complete facelift. With many having pinned their hopes on Murray as the next potential star in San Antonio, the team recently announced his trade.

The Murray trade has raised several fingers at the Spurs front office, with even ardent fan Skip Bayless expressing his doubts. Nonetheless, the Undisputed analyst didn’t forget to throw shade at Hawks guard Trae Young.

I feel your pain, Spurs fans: The once-dynastic Spurs just traded their best player, Dejounte, only 25, for more down-the-road building blocks. Feels like last year was just a lost year ahead of a major rebuild. From Duncan/Parker/Ginobili/Kawhi to … this? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 29, 2022

The Hawks just paid a steep price (Galinari and THREE firsts) for Dejounte Murray, only 25, who made the All-Star team & averaged an under-radar 21/9/8 w 2 steals. Tells you how concerned the Hawks are about Trae Young, who led NBA in turnovers and can be a defensive liability. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 29, 2022

Hopefully, the heads at the Spurs front office have something concrete planned to go ahead, with the fans having no choice but to wait as their team rebuilds.

Also read: “Michael Jordan and Dejounte Murray, that’s it, that’s the list!”: The Spurs player becomes the second player after the Bulls legend to put up insane numbers