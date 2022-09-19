$620 million Magic Johnson, who accused Isiah Thomas of spreading rumors, used to pick trash as a kid

Magic Johnson’s illustrious career needs no introduction but before the stardom, he was just a kid who picked trash with his father.

Magic Johnson’s NBA career was spectacular. His larger-than-life persona and globally renowned name were synonymous with the league’s success in the 80s.

But despite his exceptional career, the ending of Johnson’s career was marred by a tragic diagnosis and subsequent controversies.

A debauch lifestyle and unparalleled fame brought up Johnson a very troubled fate. In the 91 off-season, Magic Johnson was diagnosed with HIV. In the aftermath, the 12-time All-Star did not play for the next four seasons.

He again made a comeback in 1995 but retired before the following season. After his diagnosis, EJ faced a lot of discrimination and prejudice from players and the public.

Haunted by the weight of being HIV positive, Johnson reportedly contemplated suicide. Isiah Thomas, who was a close friend of Magic, changed after the diagnosis.

Johnson in his book revealed how Isiah betrayed him and spread rumors around the league. In that era, misconceptions and lack of awareness led to a widespread belief that HIV spread through homosexual relations.

Johnson claimed that Isiah Thomas spread rumors questioning his sexuality. He wrote:

“Isiah kept questioning people about it…The one guy I thought I could count on had all these doubts. It was like he kicked me in the stomach.”

As fate would have it, Magic survived the difficult time and became a public advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness.

But long before those troubled times, Johnson was just a kid wanting to play basketball. And a piece of advice from his father changed his life forever.

Magic Johnson picked trash with his father

Magic Johnson is today worth an impressive $620 million. Today, he is one of the wealthiest athletes on the planet but he came from humble beginnings.

Johnson’s father, a General Motors employee, would pick up garbage in the morning. A young Johnson often accompanied his father.

Johnson, in a speaking event, revealed the story of his childhood.

He said: “One day, it was 17 degrees below zero. It was really cold, and as a young kid I couldn’t stand it. So I ran out of the truck, picked up some of the trash, then ran back in.” He then narrated what his father said to him: “There’s trash stuck in the ice, son. If you do your life half way, that’s how you’ll practice basketball, that’s how you’ll do your homework—you’ll always be a person who doesn’t finish the job.”

From that moment on, Earvin Johnson was different. He chose to complete every task he started and put in his all into whatever he did, a perfectionist if we may.

He went on to become one of the most legendary point guards ever. The duo of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, bound by the eternal rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics, spawned a new breed of players and fans.

Those two took the level of competition to an entirely new level. The league had never seen stardom of such sorts. And though there were a few outliers here and there, only Larry and Magic made it the norm.

