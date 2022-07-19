6″3′ Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than LeBron James and Nikola Jokic combined

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has the most triple-doubles in the past six seasons, surpassing the likes of LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and James Harden.

Having been bestowed upon the nickname of Mr. Triple-Double, Russell Westbrook does full justice to it. A member of the 75th-anniversary team, Russ has averaged a triple-double in four of the last six seasons. The former MVP leaves nothing on the hardwood, an ideal example of the hustle culture.

Unfortunately, the 2021-22 season has changed the entire narrative for Westbrook. It was the ideal homecoming season for Lakers guard, who had the out-and-out star cast in LeBron James and Anthony Davis to top his HOF resume, with the only missing thing, a championship ring.

However, things went downhill from the very go, with Russ being a complete misfit on the roster. The ball-dominant nature of the two-time scoring champ was under the scanner, exposing his turnover rate and inability to take jumpers, making him the subject to endless criticism and hate.

Such was the case that Westbrook soon turned into a liability for the purple and gold, with all his past achievements and accolades gone into hiding. Even forgetting the player in question is an all-time leader in triple-doubles (194).

Russell Westbrook accounts for the most triple-doubles in the last six seasons.

Brodie is in his own league when it comes to triple-doubles. Nikola Jokic, who holds the second position on the list, is miles away from catching Westbrook, having less than half of Lakers PG’s numbers. The third position belongs to LeBron James, who is entering his 20th season.

Most triple-doubles over the last 6 seasons: 157 — Russell Westbrook

76 — Nikola Jokic

63 — LeBron James

60 — James Harden

46 — Luka Doncic

32 — Ben Simmons Russ has more than Jokic and LeBron combined. pic.twitter.com/9jayQFQoJU — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 18, 2022

While Westbrook’s position at the top is secured, he could face a tough challenge from Luka Doncic. The Mavericks superstar had 10 of his 46-career triple-doubles this season. The Slovenian native is a generational talent and has only gotten started considering he is 23 years of age.

On the other hand, The Joker is coming off back-to-back MVPs and could dethrone Westbrook in the future. The seven-foot Nuggets center had a staggering 19 triple-doubles this season.

Sadly, the 2021-22 season had most of us overlook Westbrook’s one-of-a-kind accolades. As the Lakers look to run it back, it’s the perfect opportunity for the nine-time All-Star to showcase his versatility.

