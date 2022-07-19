Basketball

6″3′ Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than LeBron James and Nikola Jokic combined

6"3' Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than LeBron James and Nikola Jokic combined
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Babar Azam wicket today: Babar Azam bowled around legs by Prabath Jayasuriya in SL vs PAK Galle Test
Next Article
Red Bull chief says he'll only leave his $4 Million job if he ever gets fired by Milton-Keynes outfit
NBA Latest Post
6"3' Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than LeBron James and Nikola Jokic combined
6″3′ Russell Westbrook has more triple-doubles than LeBron James and Nikola Jokic combined

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has the most triple-doubles in the past six seasons, surpassing…