Tom Brady Disagrees With Victor Wembanyama On LeBron James’ Retirement Future: “Gotta Make Those Records Truly Unbreakable”

LeBron James’ longevity in the NBA continues to leave fans and legends alike in awe. At 40 years old, he’s not just there for the sake of it; he’s performing at a very high level. And naturally, that leads to the question: how much longer can he go? It’s a conversation that has picked up steam every year, but recently it took center stage in a unique setting.

During a special edition of The Shop live at Fanatics Fest, LeBron was joined on stage by Tom Brady and Victor Wembanyama. The three generational athletes, along with others, shared insights, but one moment in particular stood out when the topic of LeBron’s retirement came up.

Wembanyama, who represents the new generation of NBA talent, was asked how long he thinks LeBron will keep going. He joked that Bron might even outlast him, then offered a more grounded take, saying he sees LeBron playing for two more years. But Brady wasn’t buying it. The seven-time Super Bowl champ, who played until he was 45, had a different perspective.

As per Brady, LeBron should keep playing and continue stacking up milestones. He said, “He’s gotta make those records truly unbreakable.” Brady believes that LeBron has worked so hard for so many years, and if he can push himself a little more, his records will be secured forever. And Brady has a point.

LeBron’s resume is already the stuff of legends. He holds the all-time record for regular season points with 42,184. Add his postseason points, and the total crosses 50,000, a territory no one else has ever reached.

On top of that, he has 21 All-Star appearances and countless playoff records. But even with all that, LeBron himself has hinted that the end might not be too far off. Just around two months ago, he suggested he was closer to the finish line than people think.

Tom Brady said LeBron James is the greatest ever

The NBA GOAT debate is the longest-standing discussion around the sport. Players and fans from different generations have their own picks. But in the end, it comes down to a few names. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and of course, LeBron James.

While the debate is practically never going to be settled, it’s interesting when someone of Brady’s stature puts their pick out in the world. During the Fanatics Fest edition of The Shop, the NFL GOAT gave LeBron arguably his biggest shoutout. He said, “You’re witnessing the greatest ever, and I hope you all appreciate that.”

“You’re witnessing the greatest ever and I hope you all appreciate that.” — Tom Brady on LeBron James pic.twitter.com/RB5cOM8kk7 — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) June 21, 2025

Brady said that LeBron has always done things the right way, be it his MVP-winning stint in the Olympics in Paris or playing for different teams. That, in his opinion, sets LBJ apart.