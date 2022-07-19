Russell Westbrook’s former agent Thad Foucher hints at the Lakers guard’s lack of self-awareness

Russell Westbrook’s former agent Thad Foucher highlights the 6″3′ guard’s ignorant outlook.

In a recent development, Russell Westbrook has parted ways with his longtime agent Thad Foucher. The two parties shared a strong association, with Foucher representing the former MVP since the latter’s rookie year. They were considered one of the stronger player-agent relationships in the league.

Westbrook’s debut with the LA Lakers turned out to be a nightmare, with the 33-year-old having one of the if the not worst year of his career. Russ was a complete misfit on the roster, struggling with his shooting and turnovers the entire season, with the media going nuclear on him.

Though the general notion was GM Rob Pelinka and co would trade Russ during the current off-season, Mr. Triple-Double’s $47M payment in the upcoming season didn’t find itself the desired suitors. Thus the Lakers decided to run it back with their Big 3.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Westbrook’s former agent Thad Foucher had recently hinted at the former OKC superstar’s lack of self-awareness.

Russell Westbrook hasn’t accepted his prime is behind him.

Coming off one of the most scrutinizing years of his career, Russ is looking to turn things around. The former UCLA guard’s prime might have aged faster than expected. In his 14-seasons, Brodie has only one Finals appearance and hasn’t had much success come postseason.

While there is no doubt about Westbrook being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, his recent struggles have somewhat tainted his legacy. In a recent report of The Athletic, Brodie’s former agent Foucher dropped several hints about his ex-client’s unreasonable nature.

Foucher believes Westbrook hasn’t accepted that his prime is behind him and the limitations in his game make it difficult for him to be a part of a team that has higher aspirations than losing in the first round of the playoffs. Though nothing that Foucher said is far from the truth, he risked a lot by making such bold statements about his former client.

Nevertheless, newly hired Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is confident about making things work with the nine-time All-Star in the upcoming season. Coach Ham wants defense to be Westbrook’s top priority as he attempts to modify the two-time scoring champ’s game.

