6’3″ Russell Westbrook has won almost 3 times the games as he has lost when he recorded a Triple-Double, despite ‘inefficient’ narrative

Russell Westbrook is one of the most hated athletes in the league – He’s been berated for making winning plays.

Russell Westbrook over the last season has been through hell and back. He’s by no means the second coming of Jesus Christ, but boy does he get crucified. Taking the fall for all the shortcomings of the Lakers, the triple-double record holder has seen his reputation smashed to smithereens. Speaking of triple-doubles, let’s have a look at his win percentage numbers.

The Lakers man currently boasts a win percentage of 73.7 when he notches up double digits in rebounds, points, and assists. He’s won a staggering 143 games as compared to losing 51 when he decides to go Beastbrook. Brodie is sure over-hated and underappreciated. He beats out Oscar Robertson, who has a 72.4% win rate.

Russ is behind LeBron James in terms of win percentage (76.2%), but he has more games won. Call him a stat padder, call him an empty threat – When Brodie gets into the double figures, he’s more likely to win than lose. Even in a dastardly season with the Wizards, he dragged them to the playoffs.

No player gets shot down for taking a sure-shot miss to the playoffs – Russ however, does.

Russell Westbrook is not welcome in LA – his decision to take his money is right personally, but the fans don’t care about personal choices

The Laker faithful do not care about personal choices if they don’t like the player – Russell Westbrook is a great example. Despite being one of the best players in the league since his draft in 2008, Russ has been a perennial target. The Lakeshow likes a story they can sell – not a player who gives it his all. Even Alex Caruso sold because they could make a story out of him.

The only narrative that can be sold with Russ is that he sucks. Well, this graphic above clearly shows he doesn’t. Some might argue that he gets paid more than he deserves, and that is by no means his fault now is it? If a team offers him money, is he going to turn millions down? There is no loyalty shown to a player anymore, and money is money.

Rings will give you historic credence, but money sets you and your family up for life. Players would rather be well settled in and have enough to feed themselves and their parents, rather than chase rings and go broke. Just ask Isiah Thomas about his loyalty – he got booted out the minute his performances dipped.

Fans are loyal to the colors of the team, not the name behind it. There is a special name for those who support the label on the back – Bandwagoners. Russell Westbrook however, has none.

