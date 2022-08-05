6’3” Stephen Curry beat 6’6″ Kobe Bryant in dunks made, during one special season

Despite being 6-foot-3 with little bounce, Stephen Curry ended up dunking more times than Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and other highflyers in the 2015-16 season.

As if it wasn’t already established, Stephen Curry went on to win a 4th title and a first-ever Finals MVP to prove his greatness to the haters. With a ridiculously long list of achievements under his belt, today, the GSW leader is rightfully considered one of the best point guards in NBA history.

There is no denying that the 8-time All-Star is the game’s greatest shooter. By being responsible for the increase in the usage of the three-point line, many even believe that the shifty guard transformed how modern basketball is played. And The Baby-Faced Assassin put his greatest three-point shooting display during the 2015-2016 season.

During that campaign, Steph was sensational, to say the least. While averaging a staggering 30.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game, the former Davidson Wildcat became the NBA’s first unanimous pick to win the MVP honors.

That year, Curry knocked down a record of 402 three-pointers, eclipsing his own records. However, that wasn’t the only place where SC30 excelled. Believe it or not, the 6-foot-3 player had a pretty amazing season, dunks-wise.

In the 2015-16 season, Stephen Curry had as many dunks as Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and Derrick Rose… combined

We all know that Wardell isn’t a highflyer. In fact, any of Steph’s dunks, however unflashy they might be, are enough to get the crowd excited.

During his 2nd MVP campaign, Curry went on a dunking spree, slamming down the most number of dunks he has in one season… a grand total of 7.

These 7 dunks Steph had were more than what players with a lot of bounce had – Kobe Bryant (5), Derrick Rose (1), Kyrie Irving (1), Kevin Garnett (1), Tim Duncan (5), Dirk Nowitzki (4), and Zach Randolph (1) had.

– Zach Randolph pic.twitter.com/FCkHuWyX8A — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) August 5, 2022

Here, have a look at a compilation of all of the 4-time champ’s dunks from that season.

To be fair here, some of these dunks are actually pretty sick.

It’s been more than 3 years now that we have seen Steph dunk the ball during the course of a game. While we obviously want him to succeed from beyond the arc, witnessing a few of his dunks would be pretty special.

