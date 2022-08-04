Stephen Curry dealt with his miraculously low 4-year, $44 million deal in a very positive manner, thanks to Dell Curry

Warriors’ Stephen Curry had a very mature outlook toward being highly underpaid, despite winning back-to-back MVPs in 2015 and 2016

Stephen Curry was selected as the 7th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Coming off back-to-back strong seasons with Davidson, it was a shock that Steph fell to the 7th pick. However, he kept his head down and showed us how good he truly is, ending up as runner-up for the Rookie of the Year award.

He followed it up with a strong sophomore campaign. After the season ended, Steph underwent surgery on his right ankle. He played only 26 games in the lockout season, suffered a sprained right ankle, and had another surgery on the same ankle.

This led to many doubts within the organization when they hesitantly offered him a 4-year, $44 million deal. Many called this a wrong move on the Warriors’ part. However, Steph won his first MVP two years into the deal, also leading the Warriors to their first ring in 40 years. He followed it up by becoming the first-ever unanimous MVP and setting an NBA record for most wins in a season(73).

Stephen Curry discusses his $44 million deal

In 2017, Stephen Curry won his 2nd Championship when the Warriors rallied past LeBron James and the Cavs in the Finals. That marked the end of Steph’s 4-year, $44 million deal. Steph was the 82nd highest player that season, and the 4th highest paid player on the Warriors.

However, the money never bothered Steph too much. Talking about it, he said,

“One thing my pops always told me is you never count another man’s money,” Curry said.“It’s what you’ve got and how you take care of it. And if I’m complaining about $44 million over four years, then I’ve got other issues in my life.”

This philosophy helped the Dubs add Kevin Durant and eventually win four rings in 8 seasons.