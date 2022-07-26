6’3” Stephen Curry is the 47th highest-scorer in NBA history, despite being 200th on the all-time minutes played list

Stephen Curry is #47 on the all-time scoring list but could be way better if he decided to attempt more shots.

Stephen Curry is one of the most elite point guards in the game’s history. As if there were any doubts earlier, Chef Curry broke the all-time 3-point record this past season and has now established himself as the greatest marksman ever.

Having shifty handles along with an efficient jump shot has helped Curry rack up one of the most distinguished resumes in modern NBA. Since setting foot in the league in 2009, Steph has been to 8 All-Star games, 8 All-NBA Teams, won 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 4 titles, 1 Finals MVPs, and was also selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

With 20,064 career points, Steph is the Golden State Warriors’ all-time points leader, but, the 6-foot-3 shifty guard is at the 47th position at the all-time list across the league. However, he could’ve been way better on the same if he shot the ball more often.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry is positioned #47 on the all-time scoring list despite being 83rd in FGA

How exactly could Stephen Curry rank higher on the all-time list if he shot more? Despite being 200th in minutes played, 83rd in field goals attempted, and 207th in free throws attempted, the sharpshooter is 47th on the all-time scoring list.

Stephen Curry is currently 47th on the all time scoring list. This is despite being only: 83rd in FGA

200th in Minutes Played

207th in FTA What place on the scoring list does Curry finish his career at? — 8thPickSteph (@8thPickSteph) July 24, 2022

Curry’s 14,520 FGA is the 2nd lowest among the top 50 scorers in NBA history. To put it into perspective, Hal Greer, who is 37th on the list, has only 1,522 more points than the GSW leader and has attempted 4,291 field goals more than the former Davidson Wildcat.

Considering this and his career field goal percentage (47.3%), Steph would have 2,030 more points than he currently has, boosting him to the 35th position on the all-time scoring list.

As soon as this factoid went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

He’s 4.5k points away from 25th, that’s probably a little over 2 seasons if he’s playing around his usual standards. He’s 5.6k away from 20th. It’s safe to say he’ll finish somewhere between 10-20 — Mendy (@HoltzDub) July 24, 2022

Still crazy to think how many 4th quarters he sat out of because warriors were blowing so many teams out🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Chris (@Zhxnqu) July 24, 2022

Despite being out almost an entire season due to his hand injury. — Naomi Siegel Morse (@kazoo10s) July 24, 2022

Surely, we’ll be seeing SC30 climb up this prestigious list this upcoming season. At the moment, Curry is lesser than 1,000 points away from replacing Walt Bellamy for the 38th position.

It’ll be interesting to see where Curry ultimately ends, once it’s all said and done.

