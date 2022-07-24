$160-million worth Stephen Curry has more Playoff 3 pointers than these 5 NBA Franchises!

Warriors’ Stephen Curry is the undisputed GOAT shooter and NBA’s 3-point King. Here is another one of his crazy achievements

The NBA is a highly competitive league, always finding ways to move forward. Players are constantly working on themselves and finding ways to get better than their peers and competitors.

The last big advacnement in the NBA was brought out by a 6’2 point guard named Stephen Curry. The Warriors superstar showed the league how the 3-pointer can be used to dominate the game, and it wasnt necessary to be big to be unstoppable.

Over the years, he’s shown his dominance from beyond the arc, and this year, he took over as the best 3-point shooter in the NBA oficialy. In a game agaisnt the Knicks in the MSG, Curry knocked down his 2974th 3-pointer, overtaking Ray Allen for the record.

The $160 Million worth sharpshooter has multiple astonishing 3-point records under his belt. This is yet another one of these.

Stephen Curry has more playoff triples than 5 whole franchises!

Shooting 3-pointers in the NBA has become a necessity. It is no easy task to hoist up shots from 22-feet and beyond. However, Stephen Curry makes it look easy, often giving people the wrong opinion.

Entering this season, he was already the 3-point leader through the playoffs. This season, he crossed Ray Allen and became the 3-point FG leader during the regular season too.

Over the years, Stephen Curry has knocked down 561 triples during the playoffs.

Teams vs Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/l0mMsboqY9 — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) July 23, 2022

This number is higher the Wizards(551), Kings(439), Pelicans(377), Timberwolves(367), and Hornets(277).

Steph trails the Grizzles by just 9 triples, as they sit on 570 3-pointers all-time.

This just goes to show how dominant the Warriors star has been from beyond the arc. This has helped him 4x NBA Championships, 2x MVPs, and now, finally a Finals MVP.