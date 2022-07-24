“Steph you’re taking bad shots, stop!”: Draymond Green got tired of the ‘Stephen Curry show’ during 2016 NBA Playoffs against Damian Lillard and Blazers

Andre Iguodala reveals that Draymond Green and Stephen Curry got into it during the 2016 Playoffs over the latter’s shot selection.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been teammates on the Golden State Warriors for a full decade now and have a litany of achievements to show for such a long tenure together. The chemistry that they have put on display night in and night out, on and off the court is undeniable and boldly hints towards them staying together until they retire.

Their 2022 championship further solidified just how resilient they are with Klay Thompson being out for nearly 1000 days and them being one of the league’s worst teams in 2020. Their connection with one another fueled their runs to the NBA Finals and the three have remained to be one of the most devastating trios of all time.

On several occasions they have referred to themselves as each other’s ‘brothers’ and that shows when they lace up to take to NBA hardwood. However, as brothers and siblings do, quarrels are eminent. The closer you are, the easier it is to bring up anything that’s bothering you.

This is what took place between Stephen Curry and Draymond Green 6 years ago.

Andre Iguodala on Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Andre Iguodala joined the fray in a blockbuster move during the summer of 2013 and immediately became their Swiss-army knife that they needed on the team. He’s seen the Warriors rise through the ranks of the Playoffs and was on the roster once more during this most recent title of theirs.

On his ‘Point Forward’ podcast, Andre revealed that Draymond Green and Stephen Curry butted heads during the 2016 NBA Playoffs. After returning from two weeks off due to a sprained right knee in the West Semis against the Blazers, Curry couldn’t find a rhythm in Game 4 of the series.

He had not made a shot from beyond for the first 3 and half quarters of the game and this resulted in Green letting the 2x MVP have it, telling him that it wasn’t the ‘Steph Curry show’ and he needed to stop taking bad shots. According to Iggy, Curry responded by saying he was going to take even more of these shots.

Steph would eventually go on to give the Warriors a 3-1 series lead after dropping a whopping 17 points in overtime, redeeming himself in a single game.

