$500,000 worth Dennis Rodman’s mother focused on his sisters more than him because of his shortcomings in sports

Dennis Rodman, worth $500,000 now, was not paid much attention by his mother in comparison to his sisters because of his basketball skills.

Growing up in the projects in Dallas, Dennis Rodman didn’t have anything come easy to him. He was born to Shirley Rodman and was raised by her alone as his biological father had left to settle down in the Philippines. This left Dennis along with his two sisters, Kim and Debra, to fend for themselves as their mother had to take up a variety of jobs to provide for the family.

Of course, due to his living arrangement, Dennis Rodman had to grow up faster and eventually take up jobs to help support his family. One way the Rodman siblings found peace was through sports, not only did they find peace in playing sports but they began to view it as a way out from the projects, looking towards greener pastures.

Rodman however, while interested in sports, was the best at it. When it came to football, he didn’t make the team and would regularly ride the bench during basketball games at his high school. His sisters on the other hand, had a natural talent for basketball early on in their high school days.

Shirley was more interested in her daughters than Dennis Rodman.

With Dennis Rodman not having amounted to much from his studies or his sports career in high school, Shirley began paying more attention to her two daughters, shunning the eventual 5x NBA champion to the side. In his Hall of Fame speech, Rodman spoke about how he resented his mother for this.

He would go on to say that he held this resentment for a long time because not only did she never hug him or tell him she loved him, she kicked him out of the house at age 18, leaving him homeless. At that same ago, both Debra and Kim were getting a college education from basketball scholarships.

Rodman would eventually find himself on the Southeastern Oklahoma State roster and impress college scouts, leading to him being selected 27th overall in 1986 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

