Basketball

63 y/o Bill Russell revealed a strategic way to guard the 300-lb Shaquille O’Neal

63 y/o Bill Russell revealed a strategic way to guard the 300-lb Shaquille O’Neal
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
James Harden was caught red handed staring at $100 million Nicki Minaj after her performance
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
63 y/o Bill Russell revealed a strategic way to guard the 300-lb Shaquille O’Neal
63 y/o Bill Russell revealed a strategic way to guard the 300-lb Shaquille O’Neal

Back in 1997, Bill Russell revealed his strategy to prevent Shaquille O’Neal from going on…