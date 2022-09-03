Bill Russell hilariously fired back at Russell Westbrook’s ‘Greatest Russell’ comment in classic commercial

Bill Russell checked Russell Westbrook during a commercial where the 2017 MVP claims to be the ‘Greatest Russell’ of all time.

Bill Russell is often regarded as the greatest winner in North American sports history. He led the Boston Celtics to 11 championships in 13 seasons, a feat that is undoubtedly an unbreakable one. Along with his 5 regular seasons MVPs, Russell has established himself as one of the 10 greatest players to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood.

Another man with the name ‘Russell’ is Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is quite the decorated player himself with an MVP under his belt along with a plethora of All-Star and All-NBA nods to his name. Unfortunately for him, he hasn’t been to the NBA Finals since 2012 and still does not have a championship ring.

So, when it comes to comparing both Bill Russell and Russell Westbrook (an unorthodox comparison but it’s alright since they have one name common), it’s no question the Celtics great is looked at as much higher in all-time rankings.

Footlocker advertisement with Russell Westbrook and Bill Russell.

Footlocker used to have some of the best advertisements in the game in the early to mid 2010s. Everything from Steph Curry and James Harden getting in the booth to record well below average tracks to Charles Barkley telling Harden all the greats have a short memory, Footlocker’s ‘week of greatness’ brought out all the stars for promotion.

One such classic advert from Footlocker saw Russell Westbrook boast to a young fan about all of his ‘league-leading’ stats. At the end of it, he would claim to be the all time greatest Russell in league history. The camera then pans to Bill Russell reading the newspaper and hilariously disagreeing. Russ would then happily take 2nd place to the 11x champ.

Bill always had a great sense of humor, whether it was flipping Charles Barkley off on live television or telling Shaquille O’Neal and other Hall of Fame big men that he would kick their a**.

