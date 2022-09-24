6’4″ Charles Barkley, 5’2 Mugsy Bogues, RuPaul and Kurt Cobain are taking us back to the 90s with this photo

In the United States, it isn’t uncommon for athletes to make media appearances on various shows. The 90s laid the template for that!

The 1990s witnessed a vast array of problems for athletes everywhere. However, it also provided a platform for some of the hottest personalities.

Celebrities have been known to make appearances on various shows. Be it artists, athletes, or even entertainers. However, this is an unexpected link-up!

Nothing unusual. Just Rupaul, Mugsy Bogues, Charles Barkley and Kurt Cobain hanging out. pic.twitter.com/oLyfqyrxbb — Benny ‘Hard Candy’ Rollins (@citizenkawala) September 16, 2022

Although the conventional notion remains, that athletes do not indulge in such events, it makes for fun viewing for the viewers. Not to mention, supporters of the athlete get an insight into their lives, which are generally private.

Also read: Who is Charles Barkley’s daughter and why Christiana lambast her own father on national TV?

Back in the 1990s, NBA stars Charles Barkley, and Mugsy Boes made an appearance on the popular show ‘SNL’.

Over the years there has been a myriad of stars who have made appearances on the popular TV show. The likes of Daniel Craig, Dave Chapelle, Justin Timberlake, etc.

However, a vintage picture of Cobain, RuPaul, Charles Barkley, and Mugsy Boes has emerged on social media. The four of them can be seen standing next to each other, following the episode. The picture gives us a nostalgic tingle of an era like none other.

Ok, September 25, 1993: Charles Barkley, Nirvana, RuPaul, Muggsy Bogues and the cast of SNL. https://t.co/ynhBwofh13 pic.twitter.com/Hwnx87DIwa — Slade (@Slade) April 29, 2021

It was a bizarre display, in the sense that, the 6’4 Charles Barkley and 5’2 Mugsy Boes, made an appearance on Saturday Night Live. With RuPaul and the Nirvana lead singer.

A hilarious clip of Barkley and Nirvana rehearsing for an episode of ‘SNL’ will give you a glimpse of what it was like back then.

Nirvana and Charles Barkley’s SNL promo rehearsal, 1993 pic.twitter.com/IPIkWmM2oj — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) January 29, 2021

The fact that the 1990s was known for its racism and discrimination, means it’s quite surreal to fathom that RuPaul was a renowned figure in the industry.

The modern-day media has seen a larger number of athletes make appearances on TV shows, which is a beautiful sight to see.

Also read: NBA personality, amid Bryce James to NBA noise, uses Charles Barkley’s spitting incident in favor of new CBA