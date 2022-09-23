Who is Charles Barkley’s daughter and why Christiana lambast her own father on national TV?

Who is Charles Barkley’s wife and daughter and what led to his daughter calling him out while on national TV?

Charles Barkley is far from being a private person. While he doesn’t divulge into his personal matters all too often, his constant appearances on television along with interviews with people like Dan Patrick and Graham Bensinger keep him on everybody’s mind at least once throughout the week.

Despite being a public figure for nearly 40 years, NBA fans know close to nothing about his personal affairs. Many people may find it a bit shocking that the Chuckster has been married for 30+ years to Maureen Blumhardt, a former model turned philanthropist who helps in the women empowerment sector.

The two share just one child with one another. Charles Barkley’s daughter’s name is Christiana Barkley. She was born in New York City in 1989 and graduated from Colombia University with a Master’s degree in Journalism in 2017. Most recently, she worked as a senior account manager for The Koppelman Group.

Christiana also married Ilya Hoffman on March 6, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona, the same state her father played professional basketball in for 4 years from 1992-96.

Why did Christiana Barkley call out her father, Charles Barkley?

If there’s one thing fans know about Charles Barkley, it’s that he has absolutely no filter when it comes to what he says on national television. Turner Sports, who Christiana actually worked for for a while as a sales assistant, have profited immensely from letting Chuck run rampant for over 20 years on that ‘Inside the NBA’ set.

One such instance where Chuck said something hilarious but disagreeable was when he said women exaggerate the pain of being pregnant. He would go on to say that playing an NBA game with an ankle sprain is much more difficult than childbirth.

In response, his daughter sent a video mocking him while holding her son, Henry, leading to the NBAonTNT crew hilariously going at Chuck.

With all that transpires on the internet and the realm of fame, Charles Barkley and his family have made a conscious effort to keep everybody other than him out of the spotlight, allowing them to enjoy a certain level of anonymity.

