“I’m the only one who held Stephen Curry scoreless!”: Maryland’s Jimmy Patsos went down in history books after a game against Davidson

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was on an absolute tear in 2008 college tournaments until he faced the Loyola Greyhounds

Stephen Curry was drafted into the NBA in 2009, as the 7th pick by the Golden State Warriors. However, Steph had set the NCAA on fire before making his way to the NBA. The 6’2 guard made the NCAA record for the most points scored by a freshman(730), and set a record for the most 3-pointers by a freshman(122).

In his sophomore season, Curry led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight, averaging 25.9 points. 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and two steals. Steph was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year. He was also included in the Midwest Regional team and a consensus Second-Team All-American.

Also Read: “At Davidson, we were students first and then athletes”: When Stephen Curry reminisced about his college days with the Wildcats

In his junior season, Steph led the NCAA in scoring, averaging 28.6 points a contest. He made a total of 974 points, knocking down 130 3-pointers. Steph was a problem for every team and was relentlessly proving how good he was. However, one opponent managed to shut down the scoring machine.

Stephen Curry was held scoreless when Davidson faced Loyola Maryland

In a regular season game, the Davidson Wildcats hosted the Loyola Greyhounds. Maryland’s head coach Jimmy Pastos knew what he was up against and came up with a plan to stop the NCAA’s leading scorer.

Right off the bat, he implemented a triangle and two defense, putting a double-team on Curry to bother him. This plan seemed to work, as Steph missed his first three shots and turned the ball over twice. However, Stephen Curry soon realized what was happening and as a result, asked his team to play without him and consider the contest a 4 v 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Hoops (@henryjhoops)

Also Read: “Yeah, Stephen Curry knows how to play”: When Lakers’ LeBron James went to Davidson College to see Warriors star in 2009

As a result, the Wildcats secured a 30-point 78-48 win. Steph finished the game with 0 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 turnovers.

After the game, Maryland’s coach talked about it and said, “I’m a history major. No one would remember the 30-point loss, but I’ll go down as the man who held Stephen Curry scoreless.”