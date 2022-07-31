6’6 Charles Barkley mocked $1.8 Billion worth NBA Franchise over their poor arena refreshments

NBA legend Charles Barkley once used his platform 0n Inside the NBA to complain about the terrible condition the Phoenix Suns were in

Charles Barkley was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 1992. After spending the first eight seasons of his NBA career in Philadelphia, the 6’6 forward made Phoenix his home for the next four seasons.

Barkley’s time with the Suns went well for both parties. The Suns made the playoffs all four seasons and made their first ever NBA Finals appearance since 1976. Chuck earned All-NBA honors and was selected as an All-Star in all four seasons. He averaged a double-double during his time in Pheonix, putting up 23.3 points and 11.5 rebounds.

After his time in Phoenix, Chuck spent four seasons with the Rockets before finally hanging up his boots. Since he retired from the NBA, he has been a part of the Turner Network. In 2016, Chuck was done watching the Suns lose and decided to rip them apart.

Charles Barkley mocked the Suns and their in-arena refreshments

During the 2015-16 season, the Phoenix Suns were struggling. They were dealing with injuries and had lost 21 out of their last 23 games. Charles Barkley, who had grown quite fond of the city while playing there, couldn’t take it anymore. He voiced his pain for the fans and went on to mock the team.

Chuck blamed the GM for the whole thing and then went on to rip apart other things about the franchise. After calling the team ‘trash’, Barkley talked about the refreshments.

He said the stadium has “stale popcorn,” the hot dogs have “hard buns,” “the soda is flat,” and “the beer is flat. The pretzels are hard as a rock and can break your dentures. They got dirty seats, but there is plenty of parking.”

And the cheerleaders? “Oh, they ugly now.”

The Suns were awful in 2015-16, good for the 4th worst record in the NBA(23-59). It wasn’t until the 2020 Bubble that things got better for the Suns, and they turned things around.

With Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton locked down on new deals, the Suns would hope they don’t face anything like the 2010s anytime soon.