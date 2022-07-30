Charles Barkley hilariously taught $18 million worth Zion Williamson how to ‘walk and run’, trolls the Pelicans staff

Inside the NBA analyst, Charles Barkley once trolled Zion Williamson when the Pelicans staff was reportedly teaching him how to walk

Inside the NBA is an incredible show hosted by Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, with Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley as permanent fixtures. Together, they form the perfect bond, discussing basketball in depth, using their experience while also having fun.

In 2019, Zion Williamson was the #1 pick in the draft. He suffered a devastating knee injury during the pre-season. This led to Zion undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

In December 2019, there were reports that Zion was progressing well. It was reported that the Pelicans were teaching Zion how to walk and run differently. This left Charles Barkley in splits. The TNT analyst could not stop making jokes at the Pelicans’ future all-star.

“Zion, this is how you walk, and this is how you run!”: Charles Barkley

Known for being a troll, Charles Barkley couldn’t miss out on the opportunity that presented itself after hearing the update on the Pelicans’ star. Chuck got up and started walking around, just to share with the #1 draft pick how does one walk. He then started running, which left the rest of the gang in splits.

Chuck wanted to teach Zion how to walk & run 😂 pic.twitter.com/pbmHPEpFZi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 27, 2019

Since then, Zion made a strong return in the later half of the 2019-20 season, but couldn’t make a strong enough case to take the ROTY from Ja Morant. In 2021, Zion earned his first All-Star appearance. He then injured his foot, causing him to miss the entire 2021-22 season.

The Pelicans star has done his due work, and is cleared for all on-court activities. As long as he stays healthy, Zion is a dominant paint presence, who can shoot the ball well for a player of his size. The Pelicans trusted him with a 5-year, $193 million max extension. They would hope investing on him pays off well, and he can work with Brandon Ingram to bring success to the franchise.