6’6″ Jerry Stackhouse wishes he never met Michael Jordan on the Wizards

Michael Jordan is a hero to many modern NBA superstars. However, one of his fans, Jerry Stackhouse wishes he never met the Bulls legend!

There is no doubt that Michael Jordan is one of the greatest of all time. However, his NBA career is both legendary and quite confusing at the same time.

The Bulls legend retired from the sport he loves three times, returning to the league on two separate occasions. The first time was in 1993, but he would return a year later to lead Chicago to another three-peat.

He would then retire in 1998, before once again returning in 2001 as a member of the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately, fans did not get to see peak MJ, as he was at the twilight of his career. Nevertheless, he still averaged around 21 points, four assists, and six rebounds a game!

Michael Jordan’s 01/02 season, aged 39. In the 20 games leading up to his injury he averaged 27.5, 6.4, 5.2, 1.3. (12-8). In the 10 games leading up to his injury he averaged 29.7, 6.6, 6.1, 1.2. (7-3). Oh, and he had a 15-1 record in his last 16 games with Rip Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/cPswXyGo8k — Goat Jordan (@GOATJordan_23) July 29, 2021

Also Read: Michael Jordan joined Derek Jeter’s group to throw down $1.2 billion and buy the Miami Marlins

It certainly was an interesting time in the NBA. Especially for fans of MJ, although some would change their opinions, especially his Wizards teammates.

Jerry Stackhouse wishes he never played with his hero Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards

Michael Jordan has had many great teammates over the years. The likes of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Charles Oakley are but a few.

In fact, one of MJ’s more underrated teammates is a fan of his. Former North Carolina product, Jerry Stackhouse teamed up with His Airness on the Washington Wizards, a time he would later admittedly regret.

In an interview, Stackhouse revealed he wished he never played with Jordan. He stated that the six-time champion wasn’t happy with the offense going through him, and this coupled with a number of other reasons made him lose some reverence for his hero!

“And it just kind of spiralled in a way that I didn’t enjoy that season at all. Kind of the picture I had in my mind of Michael Jordan and the reverence I had for him, I lost a little bit of it during the course of that year”

Stack says he lost some of the reverence he held for MJ on the Wizards pic.twitter.com/0ylNInYCKK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2020

It truly is a heck of a situation to be in. Luckily, things only went up from then on for Jerry Stackhouse in his career.

Also Read: Billionaire Michael Jordan would’ve never been a Bull if not for a coin toss in 1979