Warriors Coaching Staff: Get to Know Steve Kerr and His Team of Coaches

Oct 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watches his team take on the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors begin their 2024-25 campaign against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. This will be the Warriors’ 11th season under Head Coach Steve Kerr, who has guided the squad to four championships in 10 years. As Kerr begins the quest for his fifth championship as a Head Coach, here is a look at his coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

Head Coach: Steve Kerr

Kerr replaced Mark Jackson as the Head Coach of the Warriors during the 2014-15 season, winning an NBA championship in his very first year. Under his leadership, the Warriors have become the winningest franchise since 2011 with four championships to their name.

Kerr unleashed the best shooting backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the modern NBA while extracting the best out of Draymond Green on both ends of the floor. While his decisions during the 2023-24 season invited criticism, the GM survey ranked him third among all the head coaches for the 2024-25 season.

Lead Assistant Coach: Terry Stotts

This will be Stotts’ first season as the lead assistant coach for the Warriors. He is best known for his tenure as the Trail Blazers head coach from 2012 to 2021.

Stotts helped unlock the best version of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum during his Trail Blazers tenure. Thus, his ability to tap into the backcourt is highly valued. He looks like a perfect fit alongside Steve Kerr to run things on the offensive end of the floor.

Assistant Coach: Ron Adams

Ron Adams has been a part of Steve Kerr’s coaching staff since he took over in 2014. Adams is a defensive specialist who was inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 for his coaching contributions.

Assistant Coach: Chris DeMarco

DeMarco has been the Warriors’ Full-Time Assistant Coach since the 2021-22 season. He also served as the Director of Player Development from 2018 to 2021 while also serving as the Assistant Coach for Player Development from 2015 to 2018.

Assistant Coach: Kris Weems

Weems was promoted to Assistant Coach for the Dubs during the 2023-24 season. He was a Scout under Mark Jackson’s coaching staff from 2011 to 2014. Then he became an Assistant Coach for the Warriors’ G-League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors from 2017 to 2019.

Meanwhile, he took over as the head coach for Santa Cruz Warriors from 2019 to 2021. Then Weems became the Player Development Coach from 2021 to 2023, before becoming a full-time Assistant Coach.

Assistant Coach: Jerry Stackhouse

Former 2x All-Star Jerry Stackhouse is about to begin his first season as an Assistant Coach for the Dubs. He has built an impressive coaching resume in a short period. He was the Head Coach for NCAA’s Vanderbilt Commodores from 2019 to 2024, earning the SEC Coach of the Year honors in 2023.

Meanwhile, he was the Head Coach of the Toronto Raptors’ G-League affiliate Raptors 905 from 2016 to 2018. In 2017, he won the D-League(now G-League) Coach of the Year honors as he lifted the Raptors 905 to their maiden championship. He is expected to improve the squad on the defensive end.

Assistant Coach for Player Development: Anthony Veeren

Veeren has been the Assistant Coach for Player Development for the Warriors since the 2022-23 season. He was the Assistant Coach for the Santa Cruz Warriors from 2017 to 2022. Meanwhile, he also had a one-month stint as the Head Coach for the Bahamas National Team in 2021.

Assistant Coach for Player Development: Hilton Armstrong

Hilton Armstrong is about to begin his first season as the Warriors’ Assistant Coach for Player Development. He retired as a player in 2020 and had been named as an Assistant Coach for the Santa Cruz Warriors for the season. Armstrong was a part of the Warriors roster during the 2013-14 campaign.

Assistant Coach for Player Development: Jacob Rubin

Jacob Rubin has been the Dubs’ Assistant Coach for Player Development since the 2021-22 season. Before that, he was the co-head of the video coordination team while also overseeing player department operations from 2020 to 2021.

He was the Assistant Video Coordinator from 2019 to 2020 after being a Video Intern for two years. Earlier, he has also served as the Manager of Basketball Operations and Basketball Operations Coordinator for the Santa Cruz Warriors

Assistant Coach: Bruce Fraiser

Bruce Fraiser has been the team’s Assistant Coach since the 2014-15 season. He has been with Kerr’s coaching staff since the beginning. Fraser is known for aiding Stephen Curry during his grueling workouts and has been responsible for his rise as one of the best scorers in NBA history.

Trainer: Drew Yoder

Though Drew Yoder has been listed as a ‘Trainer’ for the Warriors on the NBA’s official website, his official designation is Director of Medical Services, a position he has held since the 2021-22 season. Before that, he was the Head Athletic Trainer from 2016 to 2021.