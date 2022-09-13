Michael Jordan joined Derek Jeter’s group to throw down $1.2 billion and buy the Miami Marlins

Michael Jordan has an NBA Team, a NASCAR team, and an MLB team! Well, he now owns a very small part of the Miami Marlins if that counts.

It is nothing new that a billionaire is buying a sports team. But for Michael Jordan, it is like collecting the infinity stones! Yes, Michael Jordan might just be the proverbial Thanos of the NBA.

He has set out to collect sports teams like the infinity stones. We discovered that he also owns a part of the Miami Marlins. An MLB team! What’s next? An NFL franchise? Maybe NHL!

While we know the story of how Michael came to acquire an NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets, his acquisition of Miami Marlins is different. He is a very small owner of the team. And he was convinced by none other than Baseball legend Derek Jeter.

So, how did he become part of Jeter’s group? And curiously, how much does he own?

Also read: Rachel Nichols, who was removed from her $2 million ESPN contract, once had Michael Jordan call her out

Michael Jordan has joined Derek Jeter’s buyers group in pursuit of buying the Miami Marlins for a price of $1.2 billion. pic.twitter.com/JzJqOtB9PC — SportsBlogNewYork (@SportBlogNYC) July 11, 2017

Michael Jordan is part of Derek Jeter’s consortium of Miami Marlins owners!

As per the reports, MJ is one of sixteen investors that acquired the Marlins in 2017. At the time the consortium of investors pooled around a whopping $1.2 billion to acquire the franchise.

New Marlins ownership group shares: Managing Partner Bruce Sherman (46%) Derek Jeter (4%) Michael Jordan (0.5%) — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 27, 2017

As per Daren Rovell, the Bulls legend owns about 0.5% of the team. A tiny stake but enough to classify him as an owner.

Derek Jeter owns roughly 4%. In the time since the value of the Miami Marlins has actually depreciated! Yes, it has not grown like other franchises. It currently sits at a value of $990 million.

For the first time in a long time, the Billionaire looks to have made a losing investment. But we reckon he made the deal out of the sheer love he has for baseball.

Do you think the Miami Marlins will grow to be a big franchise? Or will it be a bust?

Also read: Billionaire Michael Jordan referenced his ‘Crying Jordan’ meme at Kobe Bryant memorial