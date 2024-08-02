Jerry Stackhouse Admits He Would’ve Wanted Stephon Marbury Over Allen Iverson As His Teammate

When the Philadelphia 76ers broke up their backcourt duo of Allen Iverson and Jerry Stackhouse in 1997, it raised eyebrows. However, looking back, Stackhouse can see the logistics of the split and how it was inevitable. The 49-year-old would have preferred Stephon Marbury as a teammate instead of Iverson if he could have his way.

During a sit-down with Legends Of Sport, Stackhouse reminisced about playing alongside AI in Philly. He talked about how their similar playing styles, particularly their focus on scoring, sometimes hindered each other.

The 2x All-Star admitted that Iverson was supremely talented. But he also revealed that he believes that a playmaker like former New York Knicks guard, Stephon Marbury would have been a better fit for him.

So, the split was necessary, as he mentioned during the interview,

“It was a little difficult… Allen was a scorer, like me. And in my, probably perfect world, I probably would have liked for Stephon Marbury [to be my teammate]. More of a distributing point guard. Allen is a special talent… I think we both kind of were really able to grow our game once we went different ways.”

His words were understandable given the upward trajectory of both players since the split. Stackhouse, for instance, significantly grew his game with the Detroit Pistons through his partnership with Grant Hill. This helped the franchise reach the playoffs in two consecutive seasons and it also turned Stackhouse into an All-Star caliber player.

At the same time, the split allowed Iverson the freedom he needed to become one of the leading names in the NBA. By 2001, he became the league MVP while leading the 76ers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 18 years. This marked a remarkable chapter in the Hall of Famer’s journey as he went on to inspire millions.

That being said, the similarity in playing style wasn’t the only reason why Stackhouse and Iverson couldn’t grow together. The issues were much deeper than that.

Why did Jerry Stackhouse and Allen Iverson really fail as a duo?

Iverson entered the NBA during Stackhouse’s sophomore year. In their one season together, the 76ers finished as the second-worst team in the East and the fifth-worst in the league with a 22-60 record. The young duo struggled to carry the team, and much of it was due to the roster dynamics.

During an appearance on The Knuckleheads podcast, Stackhouse highlighted this, saying, “We were one of the hottest scoring duos but we didn’t have a lot around us. So I think… me going to Detroit and then being able to get Theo Ratliff and some other pieces around him and me being able to get with Grant Hill and some other veterans, it really helped me, it showed me what being a pro was about.”

So, patience and thoughtful management might have changed the outcome for this duo. However, neither Stackhouse nor Iverson had much to complain about how their careers turned out. They speak highly of each other, while 76ers fans are left to ponder the potential that slipped away nearly three decades ago.