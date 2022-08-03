6’6″ Kobe Bryant couldn’t stop laughing after hitting massive shot right in Paul George’s face

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest scorers of all time. He displayed his greatness back in 2016 when he hit a clutch shot over Paul George!

The LA Lakers have been the home to some of the most amazing players in NBA history. From the likes of ‘The Logo’ Jerry West to the leader of the Showtime Lakers, Magic Johnson.

Perhaps one of their most iconic figures was Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba is fondly remembered by the Laker nation and is even considered the greatest to ever dawn the purple and gold.

Seeing as he spent his entire career in Los Angeles, playing 20 seasons there and winning five championships, it comes as no surprise. He even had both his no.8 and no.24 jersey retired.

Kobe Bryant’s jerseys are illuminated in the rafters of the Staples Center during the Grammys. pic.twitter.com/Db2Y6u8BT1 — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2020

Also Read: 74-year-old Bill Russell told a young 30-year-old Kobe Bryant he thought of him as his own son during the 2008 All-star game

One of the primary reasons for his success as a Laker was Kobe’s prolific ability as a scorer. A skill that was on full display all the way up until the day he announced his retirement and beyond.

Kobe Bryant could not stop laughing after he hit a clutch three-pointer right in front of Paul George

In 2015, the basketball world was sad to hear that Kobe Bryant would be retiring from the game he loved. The Black Mamba penned a letter to Laker fans informing them of his decision.

Following the announcement, the Lakers took on the Indiana Pacers in what was Kobe’s first game after letting the world know he would be retiring.

It was a heck of a game, and despite claiming that it was time for his body to say goodbye to basketball, Bryant still displayed the Mamba Mentality. Especially as he hit a clutch three over Paul George in the dying embers of the game, laughing after he sank the shot!

It certainly was a perfect example of just how amazing Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant was. Safe to say that even though he felt his body was done, the clutch gene never left him.

Also Read: 6’7” Clyde Drexler would suffer as Magic Johnson would talk trash to a 29 y/o Michael Jordan at the 1992 Dream Team practices