74-year-old Bill Russell told a young 30-year-old Kobe Bryant he thought of him as his own son during the 2008 All-star game

The NBA has lost two All-Time Greats in Kobe Bryant and Bill Russell, both of whom were remarkable athletes and were revered by everyone.

Bill Russell, a Boston Celtics legend, died unexpectedly on Sunday, leaving the NBA community in mourning.

Russell was not only the most prolific winner in American pro sports history, with 11 world championships in 13 seasons, but he was also an inspirational figure off the court. He was a staunch supporter of fairness, equality, opportunity, and guidance.

Many people, including late Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, looked up to Russell. Bryant and Russell developed a relationship that was more than just mentor and mentee over the years, but also a sort of mutual admiration culture.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you than if you were my own son.” 💜 pic.twitter.com/Yt62fhaTIH — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) August 1, 2022

Bryant and Russell were two of the world’s most popular and well-liked athletes. While neither of them is here anymore, their legacy and memory live on through the many lives they touched and the countless memories they left behind.

On one occasion, the two even shared a special moment together during the 2008 All-Star game. In light of Russell’s recent death, the basketball world looks back and reflects on some of the game’s greatest alliances.

Also, read – “Bill Russell played in more NBA Finals than 12 NBA franchises. Combined.”: StatMuse comes up with another insane stat about the Celtics legend who led them to 12 Finals

Kobe Bryant developed a friendship with the late Bill Russell after reading his book

Russell is widely regarded as the most selfless superstar in basketball history. Bryant, who had a reputation as a me-first player early in his career, underwent a stunning transformation in the mid-2000s that transformed him into a very strong leader who served his teammates.

Toward the end of his life, the Black Mamba became an advocate for other NBA players and athletes from all sports, especially women and children. Russell undoubtedly paved the way for athletes to look beyond themselves.

“I couldn’t be more proud of you than if you were my own son.” Bill Russell to Kobe Bryant back in 2006. RIP Legends 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ewmr6itE1w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 31, 2022

In the 2008 All-star game, Russell told Bryant:

“I watch a lot of your games.” “When I watch your games, I try to figure out what each player’s agenda is and how well he is carrying it out. That’s how I look at it. So, seriously… I am as proud of you as if you were my own son, and that is the truth.”

That was a genuine moment between two legends that we rarely see. The NBA world got a glimpse into the minds and spirits of two all-time greats.

To say that they will be missed is an understatement. Two greats of the game were taken away too soon. Watch this space as we continue to showcase more stories about these two legends, straight from our vault.

Also, read – Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss’ attempt to sell 3 $500 worth PS5s to fund Russell Westbrook’s $47 contract mocked by Twitterati