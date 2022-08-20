6’6″ Michael Jordan beat Magic Johnson’s Lakers, ordered him to retire again from the NBA

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson are two of the tallest pillars in the history of NBA basketball.

Magic Johnson was the torchbearer of modern basketball and headlined the 1980s. Michael Jordan later waltzed into the league and won his first title at Magic’s expense.

Their rivalry and their subsequent friendship told a story of mutual acknowledgment of greatness. The Dream Team gave the world a chance to see the two greats play together.

However close they got, the two competitors gave it to each other to the full when they faced off. Until Magic Johnson’s forced retirement arising from his HIV infection, the rivalry was at full fledge.

After his fight with society for HIV awareness, Magic decided to return to the league. It was an extremely emotional moment in the league. With Magic performing well and getting the Lakers a win against the Warriors, it was turning up all laughs.

Until Michael Jordan turned up.

What happened in Magic’s first meeting with Jordan on his return to the league?

Magic Johnson’s second game on his return was up against Michael Jordan’s Bulls. However, parity wasn’t in the equation. Jordan and his Bulls were heading skywards and setting the foundations for a second three-peat. Magic and his Lakers were only a borderline Playoff team.

Jordan still brought all the heat. The Bulls whooped the Lakers and then some. Not only did the Bulls kill the dream storyline, Jordan had to add fuel to the fire too.

Jordan went on to remind Magic that his days with Kareem and Worthy are over. Jordan practically told Magic that this is not the same league he retired from and asked him to reconsider his decision.

To do this to a friend shows how single-minded Jordan was in his quest for victory. Magic, however, recognized the truth to Jordan’s words and took it all in good pride.

The second coming wasn’t kind to Magic. And Jordan headlines the act.

