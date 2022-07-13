Stephen Curry making $40.2 million in 5 games was more than what Magic Johnson earned in over 900 games

In the 2019-2020 season, Stephen Curry played only 5 games before injuring his hand and sitting out for the remainder of the season. GSW still paid him $40.2 million.

Stephen Curry is one of the most accomplished players in the modern NBA. The Golden State Warriors superstar has singlehandedly transformed the league’s offense and is a huge reason why the three-pointer is used much more frequently.

Over the span of his illustrious 13-year career, Chef Curry managed to win all the silverware possible. The sharpshooter’s insanely stacked resume includes 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, 1 steal champ, 2 MVPs, 1 ASG MVP, 1 WCF MVP, 1 Finals MVP, and was even selected into the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Being the most successful players in franchise history, the Warriors have graciously rewarded Steph with several lucrative contracts – a 5-year, $201.2 million max extension back in 2017 & a 4-year $215.3 million max extension in 2021.

Stephen Curry earned more money in 5 games than Magic Johnson did in his entire career

The 2019-2020 season was a disastrous campaign for the San Francisco-based organization. The team finished with an awful 15-50 record, the worst in the West. A huge reason for this horrendous outing – the star players sustaining horrific injuries.

Klay Thompson missed the entire campaign with a torn ACL, Draymond Green sat out for almost half of the season, and Stephen Curry suffered an injury to his hand early in the year.

In that campaign, Curry ended up playing only 5 games. However, having signed a massive max contract extension just a year before, the Warriors were obligated to pay their point guard a staggering $40.2 million.

This $40.2 million for 5 games surpasses Magic Johnson’s entire career earnings. Having played 13 years in the NBA, and still receiving the salary of his contract for nearly 15 years after his retirement, Earvin earned $39.3 million.

Seems rather incredible to see the difference in the pay grade in the older era vs the new era.

