6’6″ Michael Jordan once shockingly had his ribs broken by Ron Artest

Metta Sandiford-Artest was one of the toughest players in the NBA. However, he was almost unconsolable after he injured Michael Jordan!

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players of all time. The Hall of Famer was an unstoppable force in his 15 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards.

That isn’t to say there haven’t been those who have tried to stop him. Over the years, there have been numerous foes who have tried their best. From Isiah Thomas to Charles Barkley and Karl Malone.

Unfortunately for them, they were unable to stop MJ from winning six NBA Championships with the Bulls and cementing his legacy as one of the GOATs in the NBA!

Archive 75: Michael Jordan Recap the legacy of the 75th Anniversary Team’s Michael Jordan. #NBA75 Go into the vault HERE: https://t.co/Y6L5Awu4dE pic.twitter.com/V4aCJtojc3 — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2022

Also Read: Billionaire Michael Jordan dipped $166,000 to acquire a rare Richard Mille piece

However, even the GOAT has run into some brick walls, quite literally. Specifically in 2001, when a clash with Metta Sandiford-Artest, then Ron Artest left him with broken ribs.

Metta Sandiford-Artest stayed at home for two days after giving Michael Jordan some broken ribs in 2001

A year after Michael Jordan left the NBA, the Chicago Bulls drafted a premier defender in Ron Artest, now known as Metta Sndiford-Artest. The 6’7″ small forward was an absolute menace on the court.

Known for never backing down from anything, Artest has been involved in a number of on-court incidents. This includes the infamous Malice in the Palace incident.

Despite the many controversial situations he has found himself in, none of the backlashes has left him fazed. However, he was nigh unconsolable in 2001, when he broke MJ’s ribs!

“And he called me and said, ‘Hey, you alright?’ I said, ‘No, I think I hurt Michael Jordan.’ Then it came out: Michael Jordan’s ribs broke. And Metta World Peace had a fight with Michael Jordan. And I’m like, ‘I did not have a fight with Michael Jordan.’ They said, ‘He punched Michael Jordan.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh man…'”

Luckily for Artest, the 6’6″ Bulls legend did not hold a grudge. In fact, it was a call from the Hall of Famer that finally got him out of bed after two days!

Also Read: Charles Barkley joins “friend” Michael Jordan in taking a crack at a $1.8 trillion industry