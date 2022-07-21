6’6″ Michael Jordan’s 11.375-inch hands in this highlight reel allowed him to handle the basketball with utmost dexterity

Michael Jordan, a former Chicago Bulls legend, had freakishly large hands that he displayed as he palmed the basketball with ease during games.

Jordan was an incredible athlete during his NBA career. Jordan seemed to be capable of accomplishing anything he set his mind to.

MJ was able to find a lot of success during his career because of his elite athleticism. Jordan’s hands were a major factor in his success.

His Airness once stated that the size of his hands allows him to assess his shots and ensure he has the best chance of scoring. Clearly, MJ was very reliant on his hands and how they palmed the basketball while he was playing the game.

Could his hands cover any other objects? Jordan was asked this question by Jimmy Kimmel ahead of the 2015 NBA Finals.

Kimmel requested that Michael Jordan palm various objects such as a mannequin head, a disco ball, and a pumpkin. Jordan easily palmed the mannequin’s head but found the disco ball too large. Jordan slyly dismissed the doubters and palmed an entire pumpkin in his hand when it came to the pumpkin.

Show us another NBA great who has a one-handed highlight mixtape like Michael Jordan does. We’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/YfjuQaitDC — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) July 18, 2022

Michael Jordan’s freak ability to palm the ball in NBA games showcases his confidence and skillset

Michael Jordan is known for having large hands (even by NBA standards), and he frequently used his palming ability on the court to his advantage. Many NBA players have large hands, which help them catch and shoot the ball more effectively.

Big-handed players not only have an advantage in basketball, but they also have a competitive advantage in many other sports. It’s also necessary to be able to consistently dunk a full-sized basketball.

Jordan’s greatness, according to Phil Jackson, was due in part to the size of his hands. His big palms allowed him to easily control the basketball and take defenders off the dribble.

Michael Jordan was well-known in the NBA for a variety of reasons. His killer mentality, freakish natural ability to soar in the air, and unrivaled talent in the game are just a few examples.

MJ was also known for his ability to palm the ball. The former Chicago Bulls player wowed fans by palming the ball with one hand and taunting defenders and opponents.

The greatest player in the game’s history used to delight fans with his incredible ability to manipulate a ball. He turned his skill set and killer mentality into championships and other accolades.

