Basketball

“Anthony Davis is my pick as the MVP winner”: Kendrick Perkins makes some bold claims about LeBron James’ 6’10 teammate’s performance for the upcoming 2022-23 season

“Anthony Davis is my pick as the MVP winner”: Kendrick Perkins makes some bold claims about LeBron James’ 6’10 teammate’s performance for the upcoming 2022-23 season
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
BBL Draft 2022: When and where to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 draft?
Next Article
India versus West Indies practice match: IND vs WI warm up match 2022 all result list
NBA Latest Post
"Tom Brady would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with Gisele Bündchen": Stephen Curry roasts Bucs QB for not spending time with his $400 million supermodel wife during 2022 ESPYs
“Tom Brady would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with Gisele Bündchen”: Stephen Curry roasts Bucs QB for not spending time with his $400 million supermodel wife during 2022 ESPYs

Tom Brady made the decision to retire and then un-retire all in the span of…