“Anthony Davis is my pick as the MVP winner”: Kendrick Perkins makes some bold claims about LeBron James’ 6’10 teammate’s performance for the upcoming 2022-23 season

According to Kendrick Perkins, Anthony Davis has something to prove this coming season and is exactly why the Lakers’ star will win the MVP honors.

The Los Angeles Lakers definitely won the 2019 trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, acquiring Anthony Davis in exchange for the majority of their young core. During that 2019-2020 campaign, AD put on a show alongside LeBron James, averaging a stellar 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game. “The Brow” had an even spectacular showing in the postseason at the Orlando Bubble. While putting up a staggering 27.7/9.7/3.5, Davis went on to help LAL win their 17th championship.

Since then, things haven’t been going in the 6-foot-10’s forward favor since then. In the 2020-2021 season, the former Kentucky Wildcat sustained a horrific MCL injury, side-lining him for half of the year. And this past 2021-2022 campaign, the 8-time All-Star suffered a mid-foot sprain, forcing him to miss 42 games.

However, this offseason, Davis has been investing a great amount of time working on his body and has been seen hitting the gym at absurd hours.

Amid his insane offseason regime, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka believes that the preparations this summer is one of the biggest offseasons of AD’s career. Whereas, new LAL head coach Darvin Ham believes that, when healthy, Anthony is a top 3 player in the league:

“His skill set is undeniable. When he’s healthy like he was in 2020 in that bubble run, he’s top 5 in the league easy, top 3!”

“It’s nothing that Anthony Davis doesn’t have in his arsenal, on the offensive end”: Kendrick Perkins

Analyst Kendrick Perkins is one of the many who agrees with coach Ham. In the latest episode of “NBA Today”, Perks stated how deadly a healthy AD was. Making some bold claims, Kendrick even went on to regard the LAL big man as his pick to win the 2022 MVP honors.

“We all can agree that Anthony Davis is a top-five talent right now. And healthy? Look, AD healthy – I actually have Anthony Davis picked as my MVP winner for next season. Early prediction. I think AD is going come back with something to prove. And Anthony Davis has been waking up at 4 o’clock in the morning, getting the workout in through the days. AD looks in phenomenal shape.

Just remember, 2 years ago, we were actually having a conversation about who would we rather – Giannis Antetokounmpo or Anthony Davis. That’s how elite AD was on both ends of the floor. So when I think about Anthony Davis, in my opinion, one of the most skilled big men to ever play the game of basketball. It’s nothing that he doesn’t have in his arsenal, on the offensive end.

So when I look at AD and I look at Darvin Ham, the coach of the coach that’s gonna put a key in his back, I look at Rasheed Wallace being over there as an assistant coach. I got AD motivated and I got Anthony Davis winning the MVP next season.”

