“Tom Brady would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with Gisele Bündchen”: Stephen Curry roasts Bucs QB for not spending time with his $400 million supermodel wife during 2022 ESPYs

Tom Brady made the decision to retire and then un-retire all in the span of 40 days, and Stephen Curry made sure to call him out for ditching his wife Gisele Bündchen.

The Buccaneers quarterback shocked the NFL world when he announced his retirement earlier this summer. It was a confusing moment because retiring at 44-years old made sense, and yet, because it was Brady, it also made no sense at all.

Brady had just finished one of his best seasons ever. He led the league in passing yards at 5,316 and passing touchdowns with 43. Since joining the Buccaneers, Brady has rediscovered the big-play side of him.

The Buccaneers looked like they had a promising road back to the Super Bowl last year before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round. Brady almost pulled off another classic in that game, bringing his team back from down 27-3 in the second half, only to lose on a game winning field goal.

Stephen Curry roasted Tom Brady at the 2022 ESPYs

The ESPYs were back in full force with Stephen Curry taking center stage as the host of the event. The ESPYs are a time for remembering the memories the sporting world provided us and recognize players and teams that went above and beyond.

However, it’s also a time for the host to absolutely lay into every athlete he can. In previous years, we’ve seen Peyton Manning roast Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, John Cena making LeBron jokes, and a lot more.

Stephen Curry played the part of the host that doesn’t hold back tonight, taking several shots at the Boston Celtics after beating them in the NBA Finals.

He even found a way to roast LeBron and the Lakers too.

Nobody was spared, not even Tom Brady. Curry came right at the Buccaneers quarterback for his weird retirement plans, calling out the fact that he wouldn’t want to spend time with his wife Gisele Bündchen. Gisele has a net worth of $400 million and is a model, but Brady would still want to get beat up on the football field.

