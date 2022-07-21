Basketball

“Tom Brady would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with Gisele Bündchen”: Stephen Curry roasts Bucs QB for not spending time with his $400 million supermodel wife during 2022 ESPYs

"Tom Brady would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with Gisele Bündchen": Stephen Curry roasts Bucs QB for not spending time with his $400 million supermodel wife during 2022 ESPYs
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
India versus West Indies practice match: IND vs WI warm up match 2022 all result list
Next Article
IND vs WI broadcasting channel: India vs West Indies 2022 broadcasting channels list
NBA Latest Post
"Tom Brady would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with Gisele Bündchen": Stephen Curry roasts Bucs QB for not spending time with his $400 million supermodel wife during 2022 ESPYs
“Tom Brady would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with Gisele Bündchen”: Stephen Curry roasts Bucs QB for not spending time with his $400 million supermodel wife during 2022 ESPYs

Tom Brady made the decision to retire and then un-retire all in the span of…

NFL Latest News
"Tom Brady would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with Gisele Bündchen": Stephen Curry roasts Bucs QB for not spending time with his $400 million supermodel wife during 2022 ESPYs
“Tom Brady would rather get hit by Aaron Donald than hang out with Gisele Bündchen”: Stephen Curry roasts Bucs QB for not spending time with his $400 million supermodel wife during 2022 ESPYs

Tom Brady made the decision to retire and then un-retire all in the span of…