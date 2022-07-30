6’6″ Michael Jordan’s “Damn, young fella, damn, y’all done?” response to 6’11” Kevin Garnett put the rookie in his place   

Kevin Garnett is known as a legendary trash-talker. But before all of that, Michael Jordan humbled him for talking too much.

When intimidating your opponent, the first rule should be that you should always be better than them. If you’re not, you should have the supreme ability and confidence to beat them on your day.

While a lot of the NBA players these days have forgotten the art of “trash-talk”, there are a few purists, if there’s ever a more appropriate word for it. Players like Ja Morant and Draymond Green embody it quite well.

Back in the 90s, there was a cavalcade of players who were proficient in the skill. Getting under your opponent’s skin was seen as something of a talent.

Among the purveyors of this skill, was Kevin Garnett. The Minnesota Timberwolves legend was a ferocious defender and a supreme athlete who managed to run his mouth even better!

But like all masters of art, sometimes, everyone gets humbled. For young Kevin, the lesson came from the GOAT himself, Michael Jordan.

Also read: Kevin Garnett was almost robbed of $77 million by a man who also defrauded Tim Duncan

Kevin Garnett telling the story of the last time he ever talked shit to Michael Jordan 😂 pic.twitter.com/ki7swaOHpX — WG (@NvictusManeo) July 24, 2022

Michael Jordan intently stares into Kevin Garnett’s eyes and punishes him for trash talking!

While that sounds like a threat, for Kevin Garnett it was the sign that sometimes, one should humble themselves. The story goes that during Garnett’s rookie year, they were beating the Chicago Bulls and he got a little over-zealous.

In the same game, his teammate Isaiah “JR” Rider was putting up quite the performance. He had recorded 18 points and how the story unfolded in Garnett’s own words is hilarious.

“JR. is having a good game. I was just like “yo, keep killing that n**** yo, straight up, you’re having a good game.”

“Mike can hear me, but I don’t really give a f***, so I double down. As I say that… I feel it….. Hands-on hips, legs locked, then he stares at me for about 15 seconds. He (JR) and Mike having a conversation, and JR says “he don’t really know, he (is) excited!”.

Now MJ is on the back leg joint, nodding his head saying “Oh yeah?” and I can’t really describe the next six, seven minutes of play. We down 25 now, now it was just at two.”

“Mike had 18, and he had like 40 now, JR and myself, we ain’t scored in about 4 minutes now”

I was like, “JR, my bad, dawg, I’m Sorry, man. I’m sorry.” He said, “It’s good man, I told you to shut your a** up” Mike came down “Damn, young fella, damn, y’all done?”

“Never talked s*** to Mike ever again in life.”

Michael Jordan dropped 22 in 6 minutes on the Duo and Garnett learned that sometimes you just have to back down and show it through your skill and merit.

Also read: “No question I would beat LeBron James 1v1!”: $1.7 billion worth Michael Jordan was adamant on his dominance over 6’9 Lakers star