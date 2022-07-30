Basketball

6’6″ Michael Jordan’s “Damn, young fella, damn, y’all done?” response to 6’11” Kevin Garnett put the rookie in his place   

Kevin Garnett is known as a legendary trash-talker. But before all of that, Michael Jordan humbled him for talking too much.  
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Sebastian Vettel's $248,369 contribution opens up a school in Togo
Next Article
India squad for Zimbabwe tour: India vs Zimbabwe 2022 ODI series squad player list
NBA Latest Post
Kevin Garnett is known as a legendary trash-talker. But before all of that, Michael Jordan humbled him for talking too much.  
6’6″ Michael Jordan’s “Damn, young fella, damn, y’all done?” response to 6’11” Kevin Garnett put the rookie in his place   

Kevin Garnett is known as a legendary trash-talker. But before all of that, Michael Jordan…